UW-Madison clears nearly $2 million in student bills using COVID-19 relief money

UW-Madison became the latest college in Wisconsin leveraging federal COVID-19 relief money to erase debt owed to the university, a move that will help students who financially struggled during the pandemic.

It’s one part of a broader plan laying out how the $53.4 million UW-Madison received through the American Rescue Plan Act will be spent. The university said Thursday that it is distributing half of that money to students, tapping $1.9 million of its own share to discharge some debt and using the rest to offset pandemic-related institutional expenses, such as running COVID-19 testing sites on campus.

“Our purpose is to help to remove any barriers for students who are trying to continue with their education,” said Helen Faith, director of UW-Madison’s Office of Financial Aid. “A lot of families have had major impacts because of COVID and we want to provide relief more broadly to students.”

Already this week, UW-Madison sent $7.7 million in grants to more than 6,500 students with the most financial need. Those awards range from $750 to $1,750 and can help pay tuition bills, student loans, rent or other educational expenses.