In response to a now-deleted video of a racist rant posted by an alleged UW-Madison student, the university condemned the "deeply harmful" content but said it can't discipline students or employees based on legally protected speech on their social media accounts.

The video, a copy of which has since been shared repeatedly on social media platforms, has prompted a considerable response from the campus community, including statements from student leaders and organizations and an online petition to expel the suspected student. The video shows a white female flinging racial slurs and stating she wanted to see some Black people returned to slavery so she could abuse them.

UW-Madison said it could not confirm Tuesday whether the person in the video is a student, citing a federal privacy law that prohibits educational entities from sharing information about a student if the student requests keeping it confidential. A story published late Monday by NBC15 (WMTV-TV) said the university had confirmed the person in the video is a student. A university spokesperson could not say if or when the student had invoked the privacy law.

While numerous social media posts have named the person in the video, the Wisconsin State Journal has not been able to independently verify the person's identity.

In an unsigned statement late Monday, UW-Madison Communications said the Dean of Students' office was still investigating and encouraged the campus community to seek support through University Health Services' mental health services and the employee assistance office.

"The university is aware of a video recently posted to social media that contains deeply harmful and offensive racist slurs and references," the university's statement said. "While the university can’t limit what students and employees post to their personal social media accounts and can’t take action against posts that are not unlawful, racist slurs do not represent or reflect UW–Madison values around creating an inclusive community."

Free speech on System campuses, and the extent to which students face social consequences from their peers for their speech, has been a lightning rod for state legislators in recent years. In just the last month, Republican lawmakers have held more than 10 hours of hearings in which some claimed that perceived liberal biases on campus harmed the quality of education and conservative students are discriminated against.

The hearings stemmed from the System's free speech survey, which showed a majority of students surveyed said they don't engage with opinions that are the opposite of their own.

The university can discipline a student for academic misconduct or other violations of university policies. State law, however, limits what actions qualify for student discipline.

Some argued on social media and in the petition that the language in the video equated to violence against Black people and jeopardized the safety of minority students. A student pre-health society for minority students condemned the video, as did outgoing student government president Ndemazea Fonkem, The Daily Cardinal student newspaper reported.

"What's it going to take for you to learn? Is it another ethnic studies class? A restorative justice circle?" Fonkem asked in her post, which she signed with the tagline, "a Black girl whose fed up with white girls saying the N-word."

"How are you going to repair your harm?" she asked.

