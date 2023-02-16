UW-Madison botany professor Katherine McCulloh sees former Chancellor Rebecca Blank as one of her heroes.
McCulloh's title now bears her hero's name: She is the first appointee to an endowed professorship named for Blank, UW-Madison announced Thursday.
The endowment, the first to be created in honor of Blank, is funded by donations from alumni and supporters, a statement from UW-Madison said.
"To win an award that is named after her is truly humbling," McCulloh said.
Endowed professorships, which provide research funds and other supports to faculty, are common across higher education. They support research initiatives and projects led by those appointed.
Multiple colleges within UW-Madison and Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation have endowed professorships that come with varying amounts of research funding.
Blank led UW-Madison for nine years and left in May 2022 to become the president of Northwestern University, where she once taught labor economics. She stepped down from the role in July, though, on the day she was supposed to start, after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.
McCulloh is a plant ecological physiologist who studies how different plant species react to extreme temperatures and drought. She has mentored more than 40 students and has led field courses in California and Australia, the statement said.
“The professorship is designed to recognize an outstanding faculty with a stellar research and teaching record and commitment to service who was tenured in the last four years,” Provost John Karl Scholz said. “The record is clear that Professor McCulloh is indeed a stellar scholar, teacher and colleague, and I’m thrilled that she will be the first Rebecca Blank Professor.”
Just last month, UW-Madison named its new public history center in Blank's honor, following the success of the Public History Project, an initiative Blank started in 2019 with private donor funding.
The Public History Project was commissioned to study whether two student groups in the early 1920s were connected to the Ku Klux Klan. The project resulted in the "Sifting and Reckoning" exhibit last fall at the Chazen Museum of Art.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.