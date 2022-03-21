UW-Madison cut ties with an academic bully. USDA lets scientist run her own lab

They came to Johanne Brunet's lab seeking to sharpen their skills, add to their resumes and advance up the competitive career ladder of academia.

Instead many left traumatized, their career trajectories blunted, if not ruined altogether.

“She completely destroyed my academic life,” said Karsten Holmquist, a former postdoctoral researcher in Brunet’s lab who now works as a carpenter. "I was just so totally damaged."

A UW-Madison investigation found Brunet, a tenured entomology professor whose salary was fully paid by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, abused her authority by bullying students and staff for more than a decade. The university's 2018 report also referenced scientific misconduct, though the allegations fell outside the scope of UW's investigation and drew no conclusions. Brunet agreed to resign from her unpaid university appointment in 2019 just as UW officials were weighing whether to fire her.

The USDA conducted its own parallel investigations, according to at least five former lab workers who said they participated in interviews or submitted written statements to the agency. What they told USDA and the Wisconsin State Journal largely mirrors the UW-Madison report:

None of Brunet’s eight graduate students at UW-Madison received their Ph.D. under her supervision.

Brunet caused “severe persecution and sabotage of research materials and manuscripts," such as removing others’ names from papers or putting her name above theirs without consultation and despite them shouldering the overwhelming majority of the work.

Brunet retaliated by refusing to review drafts, assigning extra work, withdrawing funding and trying to fire people.

Brunet physically assaulted one student, shaking them by the shoulders while screaming at them in an incident described in the report as “violence in the workplace.”

The number of lab workers who sought counseling is blacked out from the report. But of eight individuals interviewed by the State Journal for this story, two said they contemplated suicide and three said they are still in therapy years after leaving the lab. One was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

At least four individuals said they previously complained to the USDA before the UW-Madison investigation but said their pleas for help went largely unaddressed.

Despite the extensive findings, which UW-Madison officials said the university started sharing with the USDA as early as fall 2017, the federal agency continues to employ Brunet as a researcher in its Madison office. She runs a lab that includes three technicians, three postdoctoral trainees and two undergraduate students, both of whom attend UW-Madison.

Denials, false accusations

The USDA declined to answer the State Journal’s questions, including whether Brunet faced any disciplinary action and whether the agency installed safeguards to ensure a positive lab environment. USDA spokesperson Jan Suszkiw said in a statement that the agency doesn’t discuss personnel matters and that the agency's success “hinges on a workplace environment that is free from discrimination, harassment and retaliation."

The agency also denied the newspaper’s request for records related to the investigations. Unlike UW-Madison, which is subject to a robust state public records law that strongly favors transparency, the federal public records law allows for personnel matters to remain confidential. Disclosure would “constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy,” USDA records officer Alexis Graves said.

Brunet, who began working in the horticulture department in 2003 and transferred to the entomology department in 2009, initially agreed to an interview for this story but later backed out. She said that the State Journal was "clearly not interested in the truth" and denied the allegations against her.

"This case is about a faculty member being bullied by her employees rather than the other way around," she wrote in an email. "This case is about gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and anti-diversity against a foreign-born female faculty member. This case reflects a biased, parti pris investigation. Women bear strong responsibilities in helping other women fight gender discrimination and sexual harassment. Unfortunately here many women have participated in unfairly denigrating one of their own."

“This document is filled with lies, distortions and misrepresentations of events and facts,” Brunet said in response to the complaint that initiated the investigation. “There is very little that bears resemblance to reality.”

Ann Palmenberg, the investigator in charge of her case, interviewed nearly 50 people across Brunet’s 16-year UW-Madison career and found roughly 30 allegations to be true.

Culture of fear

The 120-page UW-Madison report paints a picture of a lab led through fear and retaliation. One student reported working 90 hours per week. Another said Brunet asked that extra hours worked not be added to their timesheet.

In the summers, students spent long hours under the sun doing field work, even on weekends. Sometimes people felt sick from heat exhaustion but Brunet insisted they keep working, according to multiple accounts.

Beyond the workload, one student said he was rejected from multiple academic jobs due to a lack of publications. He said Brunet removed him as first author on one publication and tried submitting chapters of his thesis as her own work. He also faced "humiliating" moments when he, as a non-native English speaker, mispronounced some words and said Brunet made him repeatedly say the words again and again in front of others until he said them correctly.

As he neared completion of his Ph.D, he said Brunet abruptly pulled his funding, causing him to lose his source of income and his health insurance. The student was nearly evicted and relied on friends for food until he was able to graduate under a different adviser. The State Journal agreed not to name the student because he feared further retaliation.

Holmquist, who worked for Brunet from 2006 to 2009, tried leaving the lab by applying to others across the country. The initial excitement he said he heard from prospective employers changed a few weeks later after he suspects they spoke with Brunet. Although he had no proof this occurred, his experience was consistent with the report, which identified several instances of retaliation.

"She blackballed me throughout the country," he said.

Even when another UW-Madison professor took Holmquist under his wing, Holmquist said he'd head out to the field and find his plant tags had disappeared or been moved. Attempts to bring his concerns to two USDA officials' attention went nowhere, he said.

Rosy Link's recollection of her time in the lab was yelling, mostly. Brunet yelling about how worthless Link's experiments were, how no one would publish them and how students were "wasting her money."

During an out-of-state work trip, when a navigation system gave bad directions and the two got lost, Link felt trapped as she said Brunet berated her for hours while they tried to find their way back to Wisconsin.

Link initially aimed for a Ph.D. when she started in the lab in 2014. Wanting to escape the situation sooner, she left in 2017 with a master's degree and what she said was a parting comment from Brunet: "I’m surprised you finally finished.”

Scientific integrity

Concerns about Brunet went beyond her personality and management style, with some alleging her actions amounted to research misconduct.

Holmquist said Brunet wouldn't allow him to work on his field research until he wrote a paper that relied on a bad data set, with data points collected in different ways at different sites and in different years.

"It was so painfully obvious," he said. "It wasn't even like comparing apples to oranges. It was like apples to broccoli."

Had Holmquist refused, he said Brunet would have fired him. He applied some "mathematical chicanery" to get the paper published — one of his "greatest regrets of all time."

Another postdoctoral research fellow said he encountered similar pressure from Brunet to use falsified data in a paper. When he rejected the idea, he said Brunet took away his sick days and put her name first on a different paper in which he had done nearly all of the work. He said he reported his scientific misconduct concerns to two USDA officials.

Greg Gelembiuk, who joined the lab in 2017, filed his own complaint with USDA and an official thanked him for his "thorough account of concerns of potential scientific misconduct," according to an email he shared with the State Journal.

Gelembiuk also corroborated a student's complaint to UW-Madison, which launched the university's investigation and led to Brunet trying to fire him a few days later, he said. He was temporarily reassigned to a different lab for a short appointment that ended within a few months, without the possibility of being reappointed.

Then Gelembiuk found himself unemployed for nearly a year, a situation he suspects wouldn't have happened had he remained quiet due to his expertise in molecular genomics that he said other lab members lacked.

“I always knew being a whistleblower and standing up to do the right thing when you’re not in a position of power would have consequences, but this experience really drove that home,” said Gelembiuk, who was eventually hired as a technician in a different UW-Madison lab.

More than four years after filing the complaint, Gelembiuk said he has never heard from the USDA about what, if anything, came from his complaint despite asking several times.

UW-Madison referred questions about scientific misconduct to the USDA, which did not respond to questions. Brunet, presented with the accounts, called them "pure fiction."

Failure to respond

Many former lab workers blame Brunet’s direct supervisor at the USDA for, in their view, allowing Brunet’s behavior to continue unchecked for more than a decade.

Phil Simon, like Brunet, has an unpaid appointment with UW-Madison and works on campus but is paid by USDA. Brunet’s behavior was brought to Simon’s attention at least five times, the report said. In just one instance, when she threatened to fire someone, did Simon intervene.

One postdoctoral researcher said he asked Simon what could be done after Brunet had her name appear first on a paper for which he had collected the data, made calculations, written the results and listed his name as first author on a paper already accepted by a journal. Simon told him "extraordinary proof would be required." When the postdoc provided proof, the report indicates, Simon did not respond.

In another example, an individual asked Simon what to do after a "particularly aggressive incident" involving Brunet. "Apparently Phil did nothing," the report said.

Several lab employees said they even brought their complaints to other USDA officials.

"Nothing came out of these talks," Palmenberg wrote in her report. "Few if any of these instances have led to remedial discipline."

Simon did not return two calls and three emails from the State Journal seeking comment. He told Palmenberg that the USDA "chooses not to share their information, witness statements or status of their investigation findings with the UW."

The USDA didn’t respond to a question asking if Simon is still in a supervisory position designated to receive and respond to complaints. Of the nearly hundred employees listed on the agency’s Madison office website, he is the only one with the title of “research leader” — the same title he held at the time of UW-Madison’s investigation.

Blame to share?

Former lab workers place varying degrees of blame on UW-Madison. Some don't fault the university because they were USDA employees and filed their complaints with the agency.

Holmquist is harsher on UW-Madison. Having worked in the lab the same year that Brunet shook another student’s shoulders while screaming, an incident that prompted a letter of reprimand from the department chair at the time, he said university employees were aware of the problem more than a decade ago.

No formal complaint was filed in the shoulder-shaking incident and Brunet disputed the circumstances, so the letter of reprimand wasn't added to her personnel file, according to the report.

UW-Madison could have monitored lab attrition more closely, Gelembiuk said. The fact that so few students were earning degrees should have been a red flag — something the Graduate School said it now more closely evaluates in periodic program reviews.

Gelembiuk and others credited Sue Paskewitz, the entomology department chair at the time of the 2017 complaint, for taking the situation seriously and helping students finish out their degrees under different advisers.

Kate VandenBosch, dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, said UW-Madison took action "as soon as we became aware," including barring Brunet from taking on more graduate students, immediately beginning an investigation and referring the case to the Provost's Office for disciplinary action.

UW-Madison denied Brunet emeritus status, an honorary title for retired professors, and also barred her from university lab space. She still rents greenhouse and field space from UW-Madison, which officials said is part of a longstanding relationship giving USDA scientists access to campus research facilities.

VandenBosch said she was "deeply concerned" by the findings in this case, leading her to expand the college's bullying prevention and response efforts through training, surveys and other actions.

“No one should ever experience what these students and staff members experienced," she said in a statement.

Dreams dashed

Brunet remains immersed in the research world and continues to publish papers. Several of her protégés have diverted their lives in different directions.

Link had longed to be a research professor and said it was "heartbreaking" to give up after investing seven years of her life. She now works as a zookeeper.

One former postdoc has left research entirely and is looking into other possibilities. Another is a salesperson.

Holmquist, now more than a decade removed from his time in the lab, is still struggling, still in therapy “trying to get over this.”

Holmquist credits his wife, whom he met in Madison, for saving his life at a time when he was thinking of ending it. He now lives in Colorado and works as a carpenter. Most days are spent just trying to make ends meet. He doubts he'll ever be able to afford to retire.

Holmquist’s only interaction with his former life nowadays is when NPR’s Science Friday segment airs. Even then, he sometimes finds it too much to bear and flicks to another station.

