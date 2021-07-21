UW-Madison 'deeply sorry' for scheduling first day of class on Rosh Hashanah

“We look forward to UW-Madison being a system leader in inclusion,” UW Hillel CEO and president Greg Steinberger said in the email. “We appreciate the Chancellor’s support of the campus as it works to create change for the many faith communities found on campus.”

UW-Madison is the second of the six UW campuses that scheduled the start of school over the holiday to apologize. UW-Parkside had already indicated it would do so.

In a faculty committee meeting last week, Blank elaborated on why UW-Madison wouldn’t change the date, calling the idea “almost impossible.”

Under state law, classes can’t start before Sept. 1. If UW-Madison began on Sept. 2, the Labor Day holiday and Rosh Hashanah would delay classes resuming until nearly a full week later. Such a long period of unscheduled time at the start of the school year would bring “serious issues” for Student Affairs, such as drinking, she said.

But if the university delayed the start of classes to Thursday, Sept. 9, the last final exam period would take place on Christmas Eve, she said.

“I continue to get emails from people who don’t fully understand the constraints we’re under,” she said, adding that the university is doing everything it can to reduce the impact of the scheduling conflict.