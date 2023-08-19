UW-Madison Housing expects a bit more breathing room in its residence halls this fall after the university scrambled last year to find space for its largest freshman class ever.

According to unofficial numbers, University Housing expects to have about 8,859 students move into its halls at the end of the month, about 100 fewer than last year’s high point of 8,960 residents.

A smaller freshman class is about to move in, University Housing Marketing Director Brendon Dybdahl said. About 85% of residents will be freshmen, and a few hundred others will be transfer students, who have not gotten housing contracts in recent years due to capacity limits.

UW-Madison’s Admissions Department already was planning to enroll 500 fewer students for this fall in an attempt to bring the class size more in line with its desired size. Admissions was aiming for a class size of 8,100, but official counts won’t be finalized until later this fall, UW-Madison spokesperson Kelly Tyrrell said.

With fewer residents projected, combined with more dorm rooms available as Sellery Hall’s renovation project winds down, University Housing is planning to eliminate or limit some of the space-crunching measures it instituted last fall.

With about 130 more beds available, University Housing is able to reduce its use of common areas, such as floor lounges or study rooms, as makeshift dorms. Halls such as Leopold, Smith and Ogg are set to have those spaces returned to their original use this fall.

And there was no need for the incentives University Housing deployed last year to free up space. More freshmen last fall meant nearly 300 students abandoned their housing contracts in favor of a free meal plan, a $5,000 off-campus housing stipend or free housing in Eagle Heights, which is typically reserved for graduate and international students.

“It’s a relief to know that we’re not scrambling quickly like we did last year,” Dybdahl said. “Although we learned a lot from last year and we were prepared — we could have (housed 8,700 students) again, too — it’s just nice that we’re not quite as dense and have more of those (common) spaces back for the students.”

University Housing is still 900 residents over its ideal capacity, though, so some students will continue to live in triple-bed rooms, and Lowell Center will remain student housing for a third year instead of reverting back into hotel accommodations. While University Housing’s space solutions can’t be a long-term model, Director Jeff Novak said, it’s closer to being on target.

“After two years of COVID and then this enrollment growth, it’s starting to feel like predictability, even though we’re 900 (residents) over,” Novak said. “It’s a more normalized feel to a year.”

40 notable people who attended UW-Madison Virgil Abloh Shirley Abrahamson Stephen Ambrose Don Ameche Carol Bartz Steve Bornstein Laurel Clark Barbara Crabb Joan Cusack Ron Dayne Ada Deer Hector DeLuca August Derleth André De Shields Conrad Elvehjem William T. Evjue Jeff Greenfield Lorraine Hansberry Kevin Henkes Mary Hinkson bell hooks Jane Kaczmarek Robert M. La Follette Charles Lindbergh Karl Paul Link James Lovell David Maraniss Steve Miller John Morgridge Errol Morris John Muir Gaylord Nelson Joyce Carol Oates Vel Phillips George Poage Tommy Thompson Al Toon Greta Van Susteren Russell Wilson Frank Lloyd Wright