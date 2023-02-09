UW-Madison students who qualify for federal Pell grants would have their housing, meal plans and other fees covered under an expansion of the Bucky's Tuition Promise program, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin announced Thursday at a Board of Regents meeting.
The goal of the program, called Bucky's Pell Pathway, is to help alleviate the disadvantages students from low-income families frequently face. The assistance is only available to in-state students, and no state funds are used for either the Pell Pathway or the Tuition Promise program.
"One of our recent grads tells the story of coming here and hearing the students in her classes and residence hall talking about what they were doing, and that it was, sometimes felt, unavailable to her — things like taking an unpaid internship, the summer course," Mnookin said. "She said, 'It seemed like everyone else was having all of these experiences and I was just working and going to class.'
"There will always be differences in what different students can afford, and we simply can't completely solve that," she added. "But if we're going to live our values, creating real access and opportunity, we need to do more for our students from Wisconsin's lowest-income households."
Yearly costs for a UW-Madison in-state resident student living on campus are about $28,500. Tuition and room and board make up the vast majority of that cost, with an average bill of $24,300, according to the UW-Madison Financial Aid Office's 2023-24 projections. That number can vary depending on the dorm and style of room a student gets.
Books and educational supplies add an $1,100, the UW-Madison Financial Aid Office estimates.
Both the Tuition Promise and Pell Pathway programs are last-dollar grants that cover the costs remaining after scholarships and other funding are factored in.
Bucky's Pell Pathway will offer four full years of financial assistance to first-year students and two years to transfer students.
UW-Madison expects 800 students to be eligible for the program starting next year. Students only need to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which will determine if a student is eligible for Pell Grants based on their expected family contribution and cost of attendance.
Bucky's Tuition Promise's family income threshold also will be raised to $65,000. When the program started in 2018, students from families making $56,000 or less a year were eligible, based on state median income.
UW-Madison launched Bucky's Tuition Promise five years ago and since the fall of 2018 has waived remaining tuition for 5,000 undergraduate students.
The UW System adopted a mirror program, Wisconsin Tuition Promise, last year that it will offer to students at the other 12 universities starting next fall. That program sets family income at $62,000.
The expanded program comes as UW-Madison students grapple with the effects of Madison's continuing housing shortage. Last fall, there was a waitlist 2,400 students long for 1,000 beds reserved in the dorms for returning students; hundreds of students then applied to be resident assistants, who receive free housing in a residence hall in exchange for helping the other students who live there.
The off-campus housing rental process turned into a frenzy last fall, as some students waited hours outside of a leasing office for what they felt was affordable housing for the next year and others debated whether they could afford rent increases of up to 33%.
With the two Bucky's financial assistance programs, “The bottom line is, if you are eligible for one of these programs, we’ve got you covered,” Derek Kindle, vice provost for enrollment management, said in a statement. “We want to continue to message to our talented and competitive Wisconsin residents that we will help remove any financial barriers to becoming a Badger.”
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.