UW-Madison extends loan forgiveness program to keep teachers in Wisconsin

UW-Madison is extending a program that covers tuition for education students who commit to teaching in Wisconsin after graduation by another year.

The School of Education’s “Teacher Pledge” will run through the 2025-26 school year, one year longer than what was initially envisioned as a five-year program, officials announced Tuesday. The entirely donor-funded initiative forgives some or all of students’ loans after they teach in a Wisconsin school for four years. Those working in what the state Department of Public Instruction defines as a high-need district or subject area fulfill their obligation in three years.

The program is designed to attract more students to the teaching profession, reduce high turnover among those early in their careers, cut down on chronic shortages in hard-to-fill subjects and districts and alleviate the debt load for teachers, who typically draw small salaries when starting out.

Extension of the “Teacher Pledge” comes at a time of acute staffing shortages in Wisconsin schools. One way to measure the extent of the crisis is to look at the number of teachers working in classrooms who are not professionally trained for their position. The number of emergency licenses issued to staff members across the state increased from 1,126 in the 2012-13 school year to 3,016 in 2019-20.

COVID-19 has exacerbated the problem, with nearly 4,000 licenses issued last year.

More than 350 students have signed the pledge since the 2020-21 launch, including more than 85% of students enrolled in the master’s degree program for teaching certification at the middle and high school level. School officials expect to support more than 1,000 students over the course of the pilot project.

School of Education Dean Diana Hess said the single-year extension will cost about $2.6 million, which she said she is confident the school can raise by the time it’s needed.

About 100 students who took the pledge last school year are now in their first year of teaching and will be invited back to campus this summer for a week of professional development, Hess said. About 70% of them were Wisconsin residents when they enrolled.

One finding that took the school by surprise, she said, is the number of out-of-state students attracted to the program, which covers the cost of in-state tuition, fees and testing certification. Students from outside Wisconsin still need to cover the difference in tuition rate and officials wondered if the pledge would be enough of an incentive.

It was for Michigander Camryn Booms, who never saw herself coming to Wisconsin until she heard about the pledge. She’s now pursuing a master’s degree to become dually certified in secondary science education and English as a second language. She called the financial support “a real difference-maker for me.”

Education professor Nick Hillman, who runs a research lab on campus studying college access and affordability, is leading a study about the effectiveness of the program.

Hess hopes the pilot project serves as a statewide model for teacher education that Wisconsin government would financially support.

