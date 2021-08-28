UW-Madison faculty want answers on remote teaching requests for vulnerable instructors

"We’ve been told again and again that if individuals have concerns, use the accommodations process," Yu said. "But what we’re hearing is that people in good faith are going through this process and before they even ask for that, employees are telling them the policy's been set to not approve these requests. It's a clear violation of faculty rights."

Professor Michael Bernard-Donals, who is president of the university's faculty advocacy group known as PROFS, said he knew of about a dozen instances where instructors have requested the flexibility to teach online this fall due to a medical condition, disability or family member who is immunocompromised.

In all but one case, he said, those requests have either been denied, or the instructors said they were told their requests would be denied.

"We’re trying to work with university administration to make them aware that the policy they have in place is creating hardship for faculty and academic staff who have concerns about their health and the health of their loved ones," Bernard-Donals said.

UW-Madison's COVID-19 website notes that employees are not entitled to accommodations for a family member’s underlying medical condition under the Americans with Disabilities Act.