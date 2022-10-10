UW-Madison freshman enrollment sets a new record

For the second consecutive year, UW-Madison’s freshman class is the largest the school’s history, despite the university sending acceptance letters to fewer students than in previous years.

This year’s freshman class stands at 8,628, up nearly 2% from last year’s class, UW-Madison announced Monday. Of those, 3,787 — 44% — are in-state students.

Overall enrollment is up nearly 2,000 students over the prior year, with another record enrollment of 49,886.

Applications to UW-Madison grew by nearly 12% over last year, topping 60,000. The university admitted 3,000 fewer students, UW-Madison Provost John Karl Scholz said, but ended up with a larger class after about 3% more admitted students decided to enroll than the year before.

The percentage of students who choose to enroll has been on the decline for nearly a decade, Scholz said, and university officials were heartened by this year’s uptick.

“I think maybe the initial surprise (was), ‘We’re going to have how many students?’ But then people really did a nice job working together, rolling up sleeves and accommodating the students that we have,” Scholz said.

UW-Madison’s enrollment has been trending upward for the past five years. In 2017, UW-Madison had an enrollment of 43,820; in the past two years alone, enrollment has increased by over 4,000 students.

Some of UW-Madison’s growth in the past two years had been planned, Scholz said.

This year’s enrollment increase required additional course sections so students could meet their general education requirements and put University Housing in a crunch. Some dorm rooms have been reconfigured to accommodate additional residents, with lounges converted to sleeping quarters.

UW-Madison is one of three University of Wisconsin System schools in which enrollment increased this year. UW-Green Bay and UW-Superior had increases, and UW-La Crosse’s enrollment stayed even, as overall System enrollment dropped by 1%.

UW-Madison’s rate of out-of-state students has increased since 2015, when the UW Board of Regents lifted the percentage cap on the number of nonresidents the university could admit. Last year was the first time out-of-state students made up more than 50% of the freshman class.

Prior to 2015, only 27.5% of UW-Madison admitted students could be nonresidents.

Now, UW-Madison must enroll at least 3,600 in-state students and 5,200 students who are either in-state, transfers or from Minnesota, where students receive reduced tuition under a reciprocity agreement.

“We had a record number of Wisconsin students in our first-year class,” Scholz said. “Our commitment to the state of Wisconsin, if anything, is undiminished” because the number of students graduating from Wisconsin high schools continues to fall.”

Increasing financial need

About a tenth of the freshman class qualifies for Bucky’s Tuition Promise, which covers remaining tuition and fees after scholarships and financial assistance for students whose families make less than $60,000. About 3,600 of all undergraduates are in the program.

Of the 932 new students who qualify, 794 are freshman who will have tuition and fees waived for eight semesters; a further 138 are transfer students who get two years covered. In 2021, 961 new students qualified for the program.

The freshman class will have its highest percentage of low-income students, with 16% qualifying for Pell Grants.

Freshman Matthew Rilling, of Omro, is one of hundreds of students in his freshman class who will receive assistance under the tuition program. Cost had been a concern for him with college, as his mother’s teacher’s salary wouldn’t have been able to cover his expenses.

“Graduating from college has been something that I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid. I always knew I was destined for college,” he said. “I think that it just gives me a head start in the future, and I can be more responsible at a younger age.”

Bucky’s Tuition Promise is in its fifth year at UW-Madison. Starting in fall 2023, the University of Wisconsin System will pilot a nearly identical program, the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, for students at the other System universities.

Increasing representation

This year’s freshman class is also the most diverse; almost a third (2,695) are students of color.

That’s up more than 500 from the previous year and twice that from fall 2020, when students of color made up less than a quarter of the freshman class.

Of the freshmen students of color, half are “underrepresented people of color,” which UW-Madison defines as those who are Black, Hispanic, American Indian and some Southeast Asian nationalities. Underrepresented people of color equal 16.6% of the overall freshman class, compared to 14.8% last fall.