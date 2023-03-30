UW-Madison College of Letters and Sciences Dean Eric Wilcots will become interim provost in April as provost John Karl Scholz departs to become president of the University of Oregon.
UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin announced Wilcots' appointment Thursday in a statement. Wilcots is expected to serve as interim provost starting April 24 through late summer, when a permanent replacement is named.
“It is a remarkable benefit to UW–Madison to have a well-respected, talented administrator and leader like Eric Wilcots step into this critical role on an interim basis,” Mnookin said. “While we will certainly miss Karl’s leadership, Eric will do a tremendous job as interim provost through this transitional period, and I’m grateful for his willingness to serve.”
The provost is the university's chief academic officer and oversees all educational programs and faculty.
Scholz announced his intention to step away from the provost role and move back to the economics faculty last November and was named University of Oregon's new president earlier this month.
Wilcots became interim dean of the College of Letters and Sciences in August 2019 and was named permanent dean in May 2020. Letters and Sciences is UW-Madison's largest college with about 15,000 undergraduate and 4,000 graduate students, or about 40% of the university's student population.
UW-Madison is set to bring four provost finalists to campus next week. Those finalists will be made public 48 hours prior to their visits, which will take place Monday through April 7 at either Memorial Union or Grainger Hall. Some of those visits fall on Passover, but scheduling constraints made alternate dates infeasible, a statement from UW-Madison said.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.