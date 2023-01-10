UW-Madison names Oneida Nation member as new tribal relations director

UW-Madison has hired a new tribal relations director to continue the "high priority" work of strengthening ties with Wisconsin's Indigenous nations.

Carla Vigue will join UW-Madison later this month to succeed Aaron Bird Bear, the inaugural tribal relations director. Bird Bear retired last month after three years in the role and nearly two dozen at the university. Vigue will serve as a liaison between the 12 First Nations of Wisconsin and the university.

Vigue works with an organization advocating for better health outcomes for Indigenous people living in urban areas. A member of the Oneida Nation, Vigue grew up in Oneida, west of Green Bay, and started her career working for national organizations related to lobbying and public relations for Indigenous causes.

Upon moving back to Wisconsin, Vigue worked with the Departments of Health and Family Services and the Veterans Administration as a liaison to tribal communities and helped expand health care for children, the release states. She also worked as a press secretary for former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle and would accompany him on visits to tribal nations.

Vigue said in the release that she plans to build strong relationships with tribal communities and create opportunities for future generations.

“Tribes dislike when a position like this is ceremonial and not functional,” she said. “To have this position based at Bascom Hall, where the decision-makers are, is important to them, and to me."

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Government Affairs and Strategic Partnerships Ben Miller said in the release that creating relationships between the university and tribes is a priority, adding that Vigue's diversity of knowledge of tribal nations nationally is an asset.

“(Vigue's) background and skills are a perfect fit for strengthening our existing partnerships with the First Nations of Wisconsin and developing new ones,” Miller said.

In his resignation letter, Bird Bear said he hoped UW-Madison would hire a person with Indigenous heritage more localized to the area, ideally being Ho-Chunk. He's a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation of North Dakota, so the Indigenous cultures present in Wisconsin are not his, Bird Bear explained.

During his tenure, Bird Bear created a campus tour of sacred Ho-Chunk sites that grew in popularity and is now being taken over by Campus and Visitor Relations. He also established the Indigenous Student Center, which is home to six student organizations.

In recent years, UW-Madison emphasized its shared heritage with Indigenous Nations, including raising the Ho-Chunk flag on campus atop Bascom Hill for the first time in November 2021.

A marker was placed on Bascom Hill acknowledging the Ho-Chunk's ancestral land in October 2021. The land UW-Madison sits on is thought to be home to nearly three dozen burial sites and effigy mounds, the highest number of any U.S. university. North Hall, UW-Madison's first building, was knowingly built on a Ho-Chunk burial site, and others were destroyed to build Bascom and Agricultural halls more than a century ago.