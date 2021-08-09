UW-Madison not expecting to receive $100 million gift Foxconn pledged, chancellor says

"We continue to work with Foxconn as we do (with) any number of other companies, looking to connect them to various resources on campus, and some of those go forward and some of them don’t," Charles Hoslet, a vice chancellor who oversees the university's partnerships with corporations, said in the interview with Blank.

The master agreement signed by UW-Madison and Foxconn three years ago this month didn't specify the $100 million figure that was announced at the 2018 university event and parroted in press coverage. The agreement broadly states that the company “intends to make a substantial investment in research and other activities” with the university.

Robert Schlaeger, the special assistant to the director of U.S. strategic initiatives at Foxconn, declined in a phone call Monday to say whether Foxconn would provide UW-Madison with the $100 million the company had promised. He directed the State Journal to send an email with questions to the company's communications representative. Foxconn did not provide answers in time for this story.