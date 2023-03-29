UW-Madison is encouraging students and staff affected by the suicide of a student Monday to seek out campus mental health services.

Students and staff were informed through email and WiscAlerts, the university’s emergency communication platform, of a student’s death outside Smith Hall on Monday night.

Officers from the UW and Madison police departments arrived within minutes and took over providing medical aid from community members who were already on the scene assisting, UW Police spokesman Marc Lovicott said.

“We know some people witnessed or have otherwise been affected by this loss, and we recognize how painful it will be for many in our community,” Dean of Students Lori Reesor said in a statement.

Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association has canceled its in-person Day of the Badger fundraiser at Union South on Tuesday in light of the student’s death, spokesperson Tod Pritchard said.

University Health Services, along with staff from University Housing and the Dean of Students office, were at Smith Hall on Monday to provide mental health services and support to about 600 students who live there. University Health Services shifted resources to meet immediate needs, which involved some staff members taking on roles they normally don’t, UW-Madison spokesperson Kelly Tyrrell said.

“The United States is facing a mental health care shortage, and our peer institutions around the country are confronting similar challenges due to a variety of factors,” Tyrrell said. “Since the 2014 academic year, UHS has increased the number of mental health appointments available to students by 50% and now employs one of the largest and most diverse mental health staff services in the country.”

Students in need of mental health services can use on-campus resources from University Health Services and the Dean of Students Office. Students can call University Health Services at 608-265-5600, option 9, any time of day or schedule a Let’s Talk session. The Dean of Students Office can be reached at 608-263-5700.

Staff can use the Employee Assistance Office at 608-263-2987, where they can schedule a confidential appointment or access a counselor through the LifeMatters program. UW police is offering assistance for its officers who were on the scene, Lovicott said.

