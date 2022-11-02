UW-Madison offers students free meals, free housing or $5,000 to move out of dorms

It can take UW-Madison sophomore Maddy Wheeler an hour and a half to catch a bus and get to class in the morning — but it’s the price she pays to live for free in university housing.

Nearly 300 students, including Wheeler, are benefiting this year from a double-edged sword for UW-Madison: Record-breaking freshman enrollment is bringing in more money to the university, but it’s also putting pressure on University Housing to find a way to house all those students.

New dorms don’t appear overnight, so this year University Housing is effectively paying some returning undergraduate students to forgo living in the residence halls.

Returning students who wanted to stay in the dorms were offered an alternative — a free 10-meals-a-week dining plan or a $5,000 housing stipend to live off campus, University Housing Director Jeff Novak said. Alternatively, they could live for free in the university’s Eagle Heights apartments, located on the Far West Side near Picnic Point, about 2.4 miles from Bascom Hall.

Two hundred students chose the free dining plan or the payout, and 76 students moved into Eagle Heights, which has historically been for international and graduate students.

That meal plan typically costs students $3,800 for the 2022-23 academic year, and students living in Eagle Heights are saving $5,000 in housing costs.

Wheeler lives in Eagle Heights, which is almost an hourlong walk from some parts of campus, or 15 minutes by bike. And while it can be frustrating to live so far from campus, the savings are worth it for Wheeler, who is paying for college on her own.

“I keep telling myself how much this is going to help me later when I do start getting interest (on student loans),” she said. “It’s letting me save money right now to do housing next year, so I won’t have to worry about taking out loans then, either.”

More beds

The incentives are part of myriad strategies University Housing has used to increase its capacity, Novak said. The university has leaned heavily on squeezing more students into existing spaces: Larger double rooms in newer residence halls such as Ogg, Smith and Leopold have become triples, and former triples have turned into quads. Eight community lounges now house six students apiece.

Lowell Center, normally a conference center and hotel for UW-Madison visitors, is an undergraduate dorm this year, providing an additional 326 beds.

Between incentives and increased capacity, all freshmen who wanted to be in the dorms got a spot, leaving open just 60 beds out of 9,022, Novak said. The ideal occupancy of the dorms is 7,600 undergraduates, about 1,000 fewer than the size of this year’s freshman class, Novak added.

University Housing was open with students about its overcrowding fixes, Novak said, informing those who wanted to live in a newer hall they were likely to be in a triple. They still managed to bring around 90% of the freshman class into the dorms.

The increase in students also stretches University Housing staff, both in the residence and dining halls. The conference rooms in Gordon and Four Lakes dining halls serve as overflow for seating during mealtimes, and more resident assistants and custodians have been hired to juggle a higher caseload of students, University Housing marketing director Brendon Dybdahl said.

But overall, Novak said, he feels good about the solutions that housing has implemented to meet the increased demand.

“From a resident standpoint, we’re seeing equal satisfaction to previous years ... when we look at our survey results of even students that are in triples versus doubles,” he said.

With a tight off-campus housing market that has sparked a leasing frenzy this year, Dybdahl said there were limited options for moving students completely out of University Housing.

Enter Eagle Heights.

Normally filled with international and graduate students, demand for those apartments fell during the pandemic and hasn’t yet rebounded. Last year, the university used it as COVID-19 quarantine housing.

“Within our own spaces with Eagle Heights, we knew that that was an option that we could provide,” Dybdahl said. “They would still have a place to go to, as opposed to an offer or where they had to find something, but maybe couldn’t.”

In the contract

While UW-Madison students aren’t required to live in the dorms their first year, University Housing is required to offer them a space.

UW-Madison is one of a handful of University of Wisconsin System campuses that bucks a policy that requires freshman and sophomore students to live on campus. But unlike other System universities, UW-Madison offers first-year students a housing contract at the same time they choose to enroll.

It means University Housing is left to the mercy of admissions and must adapt in a year like this one, when thousands fewer students got acceptance letters but a higher percentage than usual chose to enroll.

“We made a commitment, because they had an application and a contract with us,” Novak said. “Some schools actually might have in their contract, ‘Sorry, though we took (your contract) we’re not going to be able to honor it.’ And we didn’t feel that was right.”

Busy outlook

Paying students to move off campus, or live isolated from it, is intended to be one-time fix.

But other temporary fixes have been employed before. In the last two decades, University Housing’s waiting list has at times contained upwards of 700 students and others were assigned to live in community lounges and academic wings.

Any permanent solutions to University Housing’s crunch involves the state Legislature. Under state law, system universities cannot authorize borrowing on their own, Novak said. Getting legislative permission to build can take years, as the state determines what it can fund within an overall borrowing cap.

UW-Madison’s current master plan includes new residence halls, particularly on the campus’ southeast side.

It can take anywhere from five to seven years to get a new residence hall approved, depending on the state’s budget process. A new residence hall was not part of UW-Madison’s funding request during creation of the current state budget.

“Seven years is a long time to wait for a new hall when we’re talking about a current situation,” Novak said.