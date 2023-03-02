UW-Madison has opened the Osher Center for Integrative Health, joining 10 other universities in the Osher Collaborative for Integrative Health, which focuses on complementary therapies such as acupuncture and yoga as well as medications and other standard treatments.

The UW center, housed in the Department of Family Medicine at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, is funded through a $5.5 million endowment from the Bernard Osher Foundation received in 2021.

Since 2001, UW has had an integrative health program, which addresses the whole person, including physical, mental and spiritual needs, UW Health said in a statement. The new Osher center is working to advance salutogenic science, which focuses on the origins of health and healing patterns.

Other universities in the Osher Collaborative for Integrative Health are: University of California, San Francisco; Harvard University; Karolinska Institutet, in Sweden; Northwestern University; Vanderbilt University; University of Miami; University of Washington; University of Cincinnati; University of Utah; and University of Vermont.