UW-Madison, other UW campuses want test-optional admissions extended 2 more years

The standardized test, a well-established college admissions requirement dreaded by many high school students, could be considered optional for another two years at all University of Wisconsin System campuses.

System officials are asking the UW Board of Regents this week to extend the test-optional policy through the 2024-25 school year. The policy was implemented just a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic when many students were unable to take the test because of extremely limited testing site availability.

The two-year policy extension would allow current high school freshman and sophomores to submit ACT or SAT test scores if they wish but ensures that a college application without test scores won’t be penalized in the admissions process.

Many colleges across the country imposed temporary test-optional policies for a few admissions cycles and some have started to extend it further.

The University of California System took a big step last month when it announced a permanent drop in testing requirements. The decision came after years of study, with faculty finding no alternative exam that could avoid the tests' biases based on race, income and parent education levels.

The UW System's academic office is engaging in a similar sort of study. Officials are looking at whether a different type of evaluation could measure academic readiness in place of the ACT or SAT test, following national testing trends and assessing how accurately standardized tests predict academic achievement. The Regents will receive preliminary findings and recommendations by April 1.

Among other items the Regents will consider, UW-Madison is asking to raise tuition for out-of-state undergraduate students next school year by 2%, or $743. The current rate, about $37,200, is third highest among Big Ten schools.

UW-Madison officials said in meeting materials that they are confident the inflation-based increase would not compromise their ability to attract top students, noting that out-of-state freshman applications have increased more than 126% in the last decade and 16% last year alone.

The proposed tuition increase would would generate about $8 million for the university, which officials said would go toward expanding need-based financial aid and hiring employees to support growing enrollment, particularly in academic programs with enrollment on the rise, such as STEM.

Six other UW campuses are also asking to raise tuition for out-of-state students and for several graduate programs. The increases range from 1% to 3%.

