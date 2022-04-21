UW-Madison picks internal candidate for next chief business officer

UW-Madison has promoted its interim chief financial officer to the permanent position, the university announced Thursday.

Rob Cramer took over as the temporary vice chancellor for finance and administration last May following the departure of Laurent Heller, who left for Johns Hopkins University. Cramer was also among the finalists in the 2016 search that led to Heller's hire.

“Rob has all of the tools, experience and knowledge to lead these critical units and support our university’s success,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a statement. “I’m appreciative of his steady presence at this important time of transition.”

Cramer, a UW-Madison alumnus, has a resume that includes decades of administrative experience. He spent 10 years at UW-Platteville as the vice chancellor for administrative services and about four years as vice president for administration for the University of Wisconsin System. He's also served as secretary of the State of Wisconsin Building Commission and administrator of the Division of State Facilities in the state Department of Administration.

"The university is at a critical juncture and we have to be very focused on ensuring it thrives in order to support Wisconsin today and tomorrow,” Cramer said in a statement.

Cramer's office oversees budget, facilities planning, business services, human resources, public safety and University Housing.

His salary will be $420,000, university spokesperson John Lucas said.

Other finalists for the job included Sheryl Van Gruensven, UW-Green Bay's chief business officer, and Patrick Duhaney, the city manager for Virginia Beach, Virginia.

