Kara Conrad was not surprised about the collapse Monday of a crowded swimming pier at Union Terrace.

The UW-Madison senior from Egan, Minnesota, was on the pier Saturday afternoon during the Badgers football game, so there were few people sunbathing on the pier or swimming in Lake Mendota.

But whenever someone would jump from the pier it would rattle.

"It wasn't, like, relaxing," said Conrad, 21, who was sunbathing at the time. "My eyes were closed and I was trying to sleep and I could just tell anytime someone was like jumping off or even walking. It didn't look like it could hold that many people."

Conrad was at the Union on Tuesday with classmates and sat at a picnic table as crews from the D.L. Anderson Co. used a barge and a crane to remove the tangled pier that collapsed under the weight of dozens of people who filled the pier shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Monday. More than 30 people were seen swimming in the water following the collapse while others stayed on top of the pier, swam to shore, were rescued by boat or climbed a ladder out of the water on a section of the pier that had not collapsed.

About 20 people received minor injuries, mostly scrapes, but one man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

UW-Madison officials declined to answer questions Tuesday, citing an investigation, including about the age and capacity of the pier, when and if it is inspected, and why there were no lifeguards on duty on a day when the temperature surpassed 90 degrees and thousands of students had returned to campus for this week's start of the school year. It's also unknown if the same type of pier will be installed next spring or if a more sturdy pier will take its place.

"The collapse remains under investigation, and we are unable to share additional information at this time," Shauna Breneman, communications director for the Union said in an email. John Lucas, assistant vice chancellor of university communications, also declined Tuesday to comment while Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin did not mention the pier incident during her convocation speech Tuesday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

Signs at the entrance to the now removed pier warn of users not to dive due to varying water depths and to be wary of sharp zebra mussel shells. Another indicates if a life guard is on duty while the largest sign lists 10 policies and rules. They include no swimming under the pier, no fishing, running or drinking, no dogs, smoking or nudity. There were no signs Tuesday that mentioned the capacity of the aluminum pier, which is put in each spring and removed in the fall. It had been scheduled to be removed Tuesday prior to the collapse.

Chrystyna Prokulevich, 19, a UW-Madison sophomore from New Jersey, said she feels for the students who were injured and for those that lost their phones when the pier collapsed. Prokulevich was not at the Union when the collapse occurred but earlier in the day had sunbathed on a different, less crowded pier.

"I hope everyone is safe but it also shows that sometimes a little too much fun can end badly," she said.

There are several piers of varying design that extend from UW-Madison property.

At the Center for Limnology, just west of the Union Terrace, a temporary wooden pier with thin metal legs is used for research and for docking boats. The Wisconsin Hoofers, which rents sailboats, paddle boards and other watercraft, has a series of heavy duty plastic piers that float and adjust to the lake's water level while the Goodspeed Family Pier in front of the Wisconsin Alumni Association just east of the Union Terrace, appears to be the sturdiest.

The pier, which opened in 2013, has 330 feet of boardwalk and space to dock 17 boats to a series of floating piers. But the main pier structure, its walkway made of wood from the massaranduba tree, native to Central and South America, connects the floating docks to land and is anchored by 21 massive steel columns, each with a cone to prevent the columns from being crushed by lake ice.

This is not the first time UW-Madison students have witnessed or been part of a collapse.

In October 2005, about 20 spectators and media members were plunged into Lake Mendota when a pier at the Hoofer Sailing Club collapsed during the Giant Pumpkin Regatta, in which massive pumpkins were used as boats.

The Capital Times reported at the time that no one was hurt but the incident, according to Union officials, was likely the case of too many people on the pier, which rarely accommodated more than a dozen people. However, the water temperature at that time was likely much colder than that of Monday's incident. The surface temperature on Tuesday was 75 degrees, according to a lake monitoring buoy east of Picnic Point that provides lake condition data to the UW-Madison Center for Limnology and Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences.

In another incident, this one in May 2022 and not on the lake, rotting wood that was covered up with metal panels — and therefore missed by city inspectors in a safety check — caused a second-story balcony to collapse during the Mifflin Street Block Party. The incident sent two people to the hospital after about a dozen revelers plummeted 15 feet to the ground. The annual event is not sanctioned by the city or UW-Madison but is heavily populated by college students.

Krissy Birdsall, 20, a UW-Madison junior from New Jersey who arrived on campus last week, says it's time for a better solution for the swimming pier.

"I think just something more sturdy that the students can feel comfortable laying out on and using," said Birdsall, as she stood on the shoreline Tuesday. "Having something a little more permanent and sturdy would be great."

State Journal reporter Kimberly Wethal contributed to this story.