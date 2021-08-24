UW-Madison plan to house COVID-positive students in university apartments alarms residents

As long as residents continue masking and avoid interacting with individuals they suspect are quarantining or isolating, “there’s really no real increase of risk of having people in these spaces,” Collin Pitts, associate director of campus health, said at the meeting.

In the year that University Housing has managed quarantine and isolation spots both on and off campus, he said there haven’t been any transmitted infections among residents or employees in those spaces.

The explanation did little to reassure Burton and four other residents interviewed for this story who tuned in to the town hall meeting.

“To me, saying there’s no added risk is just absurd,” Burton said. “It’s just not honest.”

Adding to Burton’s frustration is the fact that UW-Madison won’t identify which units will be used as isolation and quarantine space, citing privacy concerns. She said the information could help her navigate which spaces to tell her children to avoid.