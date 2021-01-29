UW-Madison Police Chief Kristen Roman bans use of 'thin blue line' flag

At the time, Roman did not commit to removing the flag, nor another thin blue line “installation” at the Police Department’s office. She did commit to “including this concern as part of our ongoing discussions both internally and externally.”

In her recent email to staff, Roman said her past efforts to explain what the flag means to some officers while also denouncing the hateful acts committed under the banner of the thin blue line “continue to fall short in ways I can’t simply ignore.’

“I understand that this decision may cause emotional responses, even anger from some,” Roman said. “I, too, feel hurt and disappointed as we confront our current reality. I know this is hard. I know this issue is complicated.”

She told officers that their commitment to serving the community has to come before their affinity for a particular symbol.