Fires that damaged two rooms at University of Wisconsin-Madison's Sterling Hall are believed to be started intentionally, according to campus police.
Officers with UW-Madison Police Department responded at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to the Charter Street residence hall for a report of smoke coming from two first floor rooms, according to a UWPD press release.
Upon arrival, officers found the remnants of two fires that appeared to have extinguished on their own. The two rooms sustained minor damage, with clean-up costs estimated to be about $10,000.
The department is investigating the fires as arson and ask anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or online at
www.p3tips.com.
Photos: Remembering the UW-Madison Sterling Hall bombing 50 years ago
Sterling Hall bombing
The Army Mathematics Research Center was the target when Sterling Hall was bombed just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 24, 1970. The bombing killed a young physics researcher, Robert Fassnacht, and has often been labeled the death of the peace movement.
1970 - Sterling Hall bombing
Damage from the bombing of Sterling Hall on the University of Wisconsin campus is shown in August 1970. Despite an attempt to detonate the bomb when the building was vacant, a physics researcher conducting research unrelated to the Army Math Research Center was killed in the explosion. The impact of Robert Fassnacht's death brought a sudden halt to the violence to which anti-war protesters and police had resorted.
Death in bombing
Dane County police and Madison firefighters carry the body of Robert Fassnacht, 33, from UW-Madison's Sterling Hall after the graduate student was killed in a bombing targeting the Army Math Research Center, which was in that building.
Sterling Hall bombing suspects
Wanted in the Aug. 24, 1970, bombing of Sterling Hall were, David Fine, top left; Karleton Armstrong, top right; Dwight Armstrong, bottom left and Leo Burt.
Sterling Hall bombers caught
Three of the Sterling Hall bombers - (from left) Dwight Armstrong, his brother Karl Armstrong, and David Fine - were caught years after the attack. A fourth co-conspirator, Leo Burt, was never caught.
Sterling Hall bombing on front page
Front page of the State Journal, the day after the bombing of Sterling Hall.
Sterling Hall bombing
The Aug. 24, 1970, bombing of UW-Madison's Sterling Hall killed physicist Robert Fassnacht, who was working on research in the basement of the building when a massive truck bomb went off outside.
Leo Burt
Leo Burt dropped off the FBI's 10 Most Wanted List a few years after the 1970 bombing of UW-Madison's Sterling Hall.
Sterling Hall bombing
The aftermath of the Sterling Hall bombing.
Engine fragment
An engine fragment from the van used in the Sterling Hall bombing at the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Leo Burt, then and now
In 2010, the FBI circulated new images of what fugitive Leo Burt might look like today, alongside a 1969 photo from his UW-Madison days.
Robert Fassnacht
Robert E. Fassnacht was a grad student at UW Madison and working in Sterling Hall on August 24, 1970 when he was killed in the bombing there.
Sterling Hall interior
The interior of Sterling Hall was heavily damaged in the bombing.
Sterling Hall plaque
A plaque mounted on Sterling Hall in memory of Robert Fassnacht, who was killed in a bombing at Sterling Hall in 1970.
Sterling Hall bombing
Investigators comb through the wreckage of Sterling Hall after the August 1970 blast that tore it apart.
