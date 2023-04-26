Fires that damaged two rooms at University of Wisconsin-Madison's Sterling Hall are believed to be started intentionally, according to campus police.

Officers with UW-Madison Police Department responded at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to the Charter Street residence hall for a report of smoke coming from two first floor rooms, according to a UWPD press release.

Upon arrival, officers found the remnants of two fires that appeared to have extinguished on their own. The two rooms sustained minor damage, with clean-up costs estimated to be about $10,000.

The department is investigating the fires as arson and ask anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or online at www.p3tips.com.

