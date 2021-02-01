UW-Madison professors consider urging UW Foundation to divest from fossil fuel companies

The UW Foundation declined to provide the Wisconsin State Journal with information on its investments beyond what’s included in its annual report, which does not spell out which stocks and funds it invests in for the more than 6,300 accounts that make up its endowment.

“Donors understand that (UW Foundation) will invest their philanthropic gifts with risk and return objectives in mind to support the campus priority of their choosing,” a foundation statement said. “The investment committee will continue to review our policies regarding investment in keeping with our fiduciary responsibility to our many unique donors.”

The statement also noted that donors seeking to support education, research and programs on fighting climate change have “a rich menu of options.”

Pros and cons

In 2013, a faculty committee formed to explore whether UW-Madison’s Faculty Senate should take a stance on fossil fuel use and climate change.