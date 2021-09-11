UW-Madison professors guide educators teaching Sept. 11 to the generation born after attacks

Like most everyone in America on Sept. 11, 2001, Jeremy Stoddard remembers exactly where he was on that sunny Tuesday morning.

Part of the UW-Madison education professor’s research over the past 19 years has been understanding and improving how the tragedy is taught in schools, work that has become increasingly important as the years pass and more students come into classrooms with no memory of that somber day to shape their views.

With every student in a K-12 classroom this school year born after the attacks, today’s teachers are up against a host of challenges. Engaging students who are distanced from that day. An already crammed curriculum with too much history to teach in nine months. A sea of misinformation and conspiracy theories that continue to prevail.

Educators most frequently teach about 9/11 around the anniversary or tack it on at the end of the school year. They talk about their own recollections and play clips from the broadcast networks to show the shock of that day and how the nation witnessed it through TV screens.

Stoddard has found in his research that the overall narrative students learn hasn’t changed. The attacks are framed as an unprecedented event, with the heroism of firefighters and first responders highlighted and the country coming together to fight terrorism.