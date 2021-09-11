UW-Madison professors guide educators teaching Sept. 11 to the generation born after attacks

Like most everyone in America on Sept. 11, 2001, Jeremy Stoddard remembers exactly where he was on that sunny Tuesday morning.
Part of the UW-Madison education professor’s research over the past 19 years has been understanding and improving how the tragedy is taught in schools, work that has become increasingly important as the years pass and more students come into classrooms with no memory of that somber day to shape their views.
With every student in a K-12 classroom this school year born after the attacks, today’s teachers are up against a host of challenges. Engaging students who are distanced from that day. An already crammed curriculum with too much history to teach in nine months. A sea of misinformation and conspiracy theories that continue to prevail.
Educators most frequently teach about 9/11 around the anniversary or tack it on at the end of the school year. They talk about their own recollections and play clips from the broadcast networks to show the shock of that day and how the nation witnessed it through TV screens.
Stoddard has found in his research that the overall narrative students learn hasn’t changed. The attacks are framed as an unprecedented event, with the heroism of firefighters and first responders highlighted and the country coming together to fight terrorism.
“The fear is that if that’s the story you’re teaching it’s simplistic and nationalistic,” Stoddard said. “It doesn’t help them understand the historical context.”
Most students don’t know that America’s involvement in the Middle East began more than a century before the war on terror started. And up until a few weeks ago, many were unaware that the U.S. still had military stationed in Afghanistan.
If teachers want to memorialize the event, Stoddard recommends using that as a starting point. They can also use 9/11 as a case study in how conspiracy theories emerge and how to avoid falling for them. And they can connect the events to the creation of dangerous stereotypes about Muslims and immigrants that persist today.
“We want students to understand the history of these events and also inform their understanding of what goes on today,” he said.
A night class
On Sept. 11, 2001, Stoddard was working for CESA 5 (Cooperative Educational Services Agency) out of Portage and on his way to a high school when Wisconsin Public Radio announced that a plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
Stoddard remembers a colleague scrambling to learn whether her brother, who was a pilot for American Airlines, was OK (he was). In between his work, he watched TV with students in the school library.
Stoddard was also a graduate student in the School of Education at UW-Madison at that time. His graduate adviser, Diana Hess, wondered whether she should cancel class that night.
Some of Hess’ students, who were training to be social studies teachers, urged her to hold the lecture. They wanted advice on how to talk about the attacks with their students, who they were scheduled to teach the next day as a part of their field placements in local middle and high schools.
The three-hour night class sparked an area of research for Hess who wanted to know how 9/11 would be taught and represented in curriculum. Stoddard joined her in 2002.
The next 20 years
Hess, who became dean of UW-Madison’s education school in 2015, and Stoddard, who joined the faculty in 2019, have collaborated in an unusual and unintentional 19-year study examining how a major collective event evolved in teaching curricula. They have studied textbooks, compared state standards and most recently surveyed more than 1,000 teachers.
One trend identified in Hess and Stoddard’s research is educators’ avoidance of some controversial policies that were part of the aftermath of 9/11, such as the torture of detainees at Guantanamo Bay. They found Islamophobia or anti-Muslim sentiments were more likely to be highlighted in world history classes compared with U.S. history.
One of their biggest takeaways was that teachers wanted help, citing a lack of educational resources and concern about community and parent reaction to their engaging students in contentious discussions. Stoddard hosted workshops over the past year and developed classroom resources, with a focus on aspects of 9/11 usually left out of lessons.
The looming question for Stoddard is what the next 20 years of teaching about 9/11 look like.
America’s recent withdrawal from Afghanistan could be the closing chapter of the conflict, a natural bookend for teachers to close out the lesson. Or it could mark a transition point to a much longer story.
“Will it be integrated into the curriculum or will it fade away?” Stoddard asked.
It sounds unfathomable, Stoddard admits, but it’s not unheard of for major historical events to get the short shrift with the passage of time.
“Go back and look at textbooks,” he said. “There’s barely a blip on the Spanish flu of 1918.”