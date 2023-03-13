UW-Madison Provost John Karl Scholz has been hired as the new president of the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon.

The announcement was made Monday, and Scholz starts his new position July 1.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to help lead one of America's leading research universities, with broad strengths across the arts and humanities, social sciences, and physical, biological and mathematical sciences, along with several excellent professional schools,” Scholz said in a statement. “It has a well-deserved reputation for innovation and excellence.”

Scholz has served as provost, the university's top academic officer, since August 2019 and was dean of the College of Letters and Sciences for six years before that.

The university already was searching for a new provost, though, because Scholz announced in November that he planned to return to the faculty ranks. Finalists for that position will be visiting campus after spring break.

Scholz was a finalist to replace Rebecca Blank as UW-Madison chancellor and served as interim chancellor between Blank's departure in May and Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin’s arrival in August.

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Karl Scholz to Oregon,” Ginevra Ralph, University of Oregon Board of Trustees chair, said in a statement. “He is an inspiring, committed leader with clear passion for public higher education. His depth of leadership experience as a provost and dean at a leading public university stood out. He possesses all the qualities to take the University of Oregon into its next ambitious era.”