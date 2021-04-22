UW-Madison reports nearly 1,400 COVID-related sanctions this school year

“There’s been a shift in what conduct officers have to do,” she said. “This is grueling and not the job they ever thought they’d be doing.”

The volume of the workload has often been much higher this year, Renn said. That’s in part because it’s easy to tell when someone is breaking the rules, at least when parties take place outside.

Range of discipline

At UW-Madison, two-thirds of the 3,700 conduct investigations related to COVID-19 came in the fall semester, according to data provided at the Wisconsin State Journal’s request.

The most common resulting punishment was a reprimand, which is usually paired with what’s called a public health sanction that includes an educational requirement, like reading an article about COVID-19 and writing a response essay. More than 1,000 students this year received a reprimand.