UW-Madison researchers working on universal coronavirus vaccine

A UW-Madison research team has received $7 million from the federal government to help develop a universal coronavirus vaccine that could protect against multiple strains at once.

The group, led by virologist Yoshihiro Kawaoka, seeks to make a so-called pan-coronavirus vaccine against a broad range of coronaviruses, as part of a National Institutes of Health effort that started last fall.

“This pan-coronavirus vaccine is basically preparing for the future,” Kawaoka, a professor of pathobiological sciences in UW's School of Veterinary Medicine, said a statement Tuesday.

With $7 million from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Kawaoka and his collaborators have been looking for a vaccine to train immune systems against an array of coronaviruses, such as the pandemic strain SARS-CoV-2, including its variants such as delta and omicron, and as-yet unknown coronaviruses.

“The pan-coronavirus vaccine may not be as effective as a vaccine that is specific for a particular strain, like SARS-CoV-2,” but the trade-off for reduced effectiveness is increased coverage, Kawaoka said.

Peter Halfmann, a research associate professor in Kawaoka's lab at UW's Influenza Research Institute, said it would mean “having something ready to go in case something (new) did pop up.”

Kawaoka expects vaccine candidates they identify now are at least five years away from the clinic.

SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, belongs to a larger family of coronaviruses that tend to make humans and other animals sick, including Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus, or MERS, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus, or SARS, both of which are also responsible for epidemics. At least four other coronaviruses infect most people by age 10, causing little more than annoying colds.

Kawaoka, Halfmann and their collaborators are searching for regions of the viral spike protein, a unique feature that gives coronaviruses their name, that are most likely to be shared between members of the coronavirus family.

Once identified, the scientists will test how well these portions of the protein stimulate the immune systems of mice to generate an antibody response, and compare this to data from independent, complementary studies of human immune reactions.

Members of the collaboration will select proteins, or antigens, that perform well and use them to vaccinate mice and hamsters, studying how well the vaccines protect the animals when they are exposed to coronaviruses in the lab.

The researchers will also take the high-performing antigens and attach them to a nanoparticle that mimics a whole virus. Kawaoka’s lab had already been testing this platform, developed by Ravi Kane at Georgia Tech University, and their own platform as part of efforts to develop a universal influenza vaccine.

Other major collaborators on the project include Patrick Wilson at Weill Cornell Medicine and Paul Thomas of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The NIH is also funding work centered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and at Duke University, each focusing on different approaches to developing broad-based vaccines.