UW-Madison rethinks sexual assault services, bringing forensic nurses on campus

Limited use

Even though Meriter is just two blocks from campus, a variety of reasons have held students back from making that trek, said Kim Curran, who previously ran the hospital’s forensic nurse exam program before leaving to launch DaneMAC with Sattler.

Most UW-Madison students are still on their parents’ insurance, so they often fear a big hospital bill that their mom and dad may be notified of if they step into the ER, Curran said. That’s despite years of educational campaigns trying to inform students that they won’t be billed because the state covers the cost of many of the services that rape victims seek.

Another reason few students use Meriter’s services, she said, is because they may not want a full rape kit and are unaware of other available services, such as treatment to prevent sexually transmitted diseases and toxicology reports that test for the presence of date-rape drugs.

“There’s a very big misconception of what I think forensics is in that college-age population,” Curran said.