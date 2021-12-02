UW-Madison starts search for next chancellor with a 21-member search committee

A recent policy change paved the way for a much larger search committee to help find the next UW-Madison chancellor.

Interim University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson and UW Board of Regents President Ed Manydeeds on Thursday identified 21 individuals across the UW-Madison campus and broader Madison community to serve on a committee searching for Rebecca Blank's successor. Blank departs next summer to become president of Northwestern University.

“Choosing a chancellor for Wisconsin’s flagship public university is one of the most important decisions anyone can make,” Manydeeds said in a statement. “Chancellor Blank has done a tremendous job, and I anticipate her successor will build on her many accomplishments."

Regardless of who serves on the search committee, the Board of Regents get the final say in who to hire. But having broader representation can build buy-in from campus. A lack of faith in the search process can have disastrous consequences, such as when the System's presidential search failed last year, in part, because no faculty or staff were included on the search committee.

Had a search committee been named just a few weeks ago, board policy would have whittled the group down to 10 individuals, five of whom would be Regents and the other five coming from campus. The Regents last month approved a policy that lifts the 10-member cap and allows for different committee sizes and configurations.

Ahead of the policy change, Blank encouraged the Regents to adopt a policy that would allow for a large search committee at UW-Madison.

"People on campus need to believe that they have input into any search for a future new Chancellor," Blank wrote in an email just weeks before she announced her departure. "It is hard to imagine how 5 individuals can provide that assurance to such a large community. I realize that on smaller campuses this may be less of a concern, but it is a real concern for a campus the size of Madison."

Blank's proposal to the group called for a minimum of one undergraduate student, one graduate student, five faculty members, four staff employees, one administrator and one representative from the university's supporting organizations of UW Foundation, UW Health and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

"To do a Chancellor search properly at Madison, I can’t imagine smaller numbers and less representation," she wrote to the group on Sept. 23. "There would be unhappiness and pushback if any of these groups were NOT represented, and it would reduce the support for the finally selected candidate."

The 25-member search committee that led to Blank's 2013 hire included 13 faculty, four staff, one undergraduate student, one graduate student, two administrators, three people associated with the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association and one person who represented the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

The committee searching for Blank's successor will be led by Regent Vice President Karen Walsh and Susan Hagness, who chairs the electrical and computer engineering department. Other members include:

Regent Amy Bogost

Regent Mike Jones

Regent Tracey Klein

Regent Ed Manydeeds

Regent John W. Miller

Jon Eckhardt, business professor

Adena Rissman, forest and wildlife ecology professor

Ananth Seshadri, economics professor and department chair

Anja Wanner, English professor and department chair

Ndemazea Fonkem, student

Luis Gonzalez-Quizhpe, student

Aerin Leigh Lammers, student

Robert Golden, School of Medicine and Public Health dean

Gail Ford, Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement

Lisa Walters, administrative manager in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration

Erik Iverson, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation CEO

Jack Salzwedel, American Family Insurance CEO

Samantha Skenandore, UW-Madison alumna and Madison attorney

Mike Shannon, UW-Madison alumnus and board chair of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association

The national search will officially begin in January, assisted by executive search firm of AGB Search. A timeline for when the search may conclude was not available Thursday, System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said.

