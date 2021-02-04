UW-Madison students call on law school to uninvite anti-trans group to upcoming job fair

Tokaji said the school discussed ways in which one tries to determine if an employer is discriminating. One common strategy is to have “testers” apply for a job to see if there are any disparities in who receives interview offers.

“We did not say that the enforcement burden should lie with students; rather, we asked them to provide us with any information they have regarding discriminatory conduct,” Tokaji said. “We have also conducted our own inquiry, which has revealed no information that (Women’s Liberation Front) is violating our equal opportunity policy.”

Group’s statement

Women’s Liberation Front executive director Natasha Chart declined an interview request but provided a statement applauding UW Law School for “demonstrat(ing) courage in the face of a toxic intolerance pervasive within university and college campuses” and saying that the school’s decision reaffirms why the group wanted to participate in the first place.

Chart said the organization does not discriminate based on sex in employment matters.