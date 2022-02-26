UW-Madison students push for more counseling services for sexual assault victims

UW-Madison junior Jessica Melnik is unsettled by sexual assault victims waiting weeks or months for counseling services. Last October, for example, several students told her that a campus counselor wouldn’t be able to see them until the spring semester.

Melnik and others in a student group promoting sexual assault prevention are pushing for more of UW-Madison’s resources to go toward counseling services that will reduce wait times and better serve victims. They argue in a letter delivered to administrators last month that the university’s victim services are underfunded and understaffed compared with other Big Ten schools.

The student group known as PAVE, which stands for Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment, points to Michigan State University as an example of what UW-Madison could aspire to in serving victims. MSU’s Center for Survivors includes 23 employees, a 24-hour hotline and an online crisis chat function.

At UW-Madison, victims may turn to Survivor Services, a unit within University Health Services, or UHS, that is staffed by roughly a dozen employees, according to UHS mental health director Sarah Nolan. Some of the staff split their work responsibilities between Survivor Services and other areas of UHS.

It’s not enough, Melnik said.

More than a quarter of UW-Madison’s roughly 15,000 undergraduate women who participated in national surveys in 2015 and 2019 said they had experienced some form of nonconsensual sexual contact since entering college, though most of them don’t report it or seek out campus resources.

PAVE’s campaign comes a year after UW-Madison saw fewer reports of sexual misconduct last year, likely because there were fewer students on campus in 2020-21 due to COVID-19, according to a first-of-its-kind UW-Madison report intended to increase awareness and transparency about how the university responds to complaints.

At the same time, campus counseling services have been in much higher demand. On top of that, universities were forced to pivot in the way they provided mental health services.

More staff

UHS recently beefed up staffing based on clinical demand, Nolan said. Two of Survivor Services’ four full-time counselors started in December.

UW-Madison also hired its first victims advocates last year. The advocates, one of whom is full time and another who is part time, assisted 44 students last semester in securing academic or workplace accommodations, accompanying them to legal appointments and connecting them to resources. Advocacy appointments are available on a same-day or next-day basis.

Students reaching out for a mental health appointment with Survivor Services typically have had an initial appointment, where someone assesses their needs and refers them for specific services, within a week, Nolan said. Students are set up with individual counseling within a week or two after the first meeting.

A victim’s account

UW-Madison’s timeline for counseling services doesn’t square with what Melnik hears, or what one victim contacted independently of Melnik said she experienced last year.

The student’s struggle began in December 2020, the same month the student testified in court for a restraining order against her abuser. She learned the UHS therapist she had been seeing had left the university.

The student — whom the Wisconsin State Journal is not identifying because it does not name victims of sexual assault without their consent — had a couple of sessions last spring semester with someone enrolled in the university’s counseling psychology training clinic. It was “better than nothing,” she said, but the psychologist-in-training wasn’t too helpful.

A few weeks before the fall 2021 semester started, the student tried Survivor Services again. It took about a month but the student landed a September appointment where the employee, according to the student’s account, suggested she seek care outside of the campus setting.

“I think her reasoning was that by seeing someone in the community, I could have access to someone even after I graduated,” the student recalled, noting she had several semesters left so post-graduation care was not a pressing concern for her. “But I also got the sense that UHS was just overwhelmed and they were trying to encourage as many people as they could to seek care outside the university.”

The employee offered to help find a provider who would accept the student’s health insurance. But the student said her subsequent calls and emails to the employee went unanswered.

PAVE has sometimes filled the gap by connecting victims to a community provider that would accept their insurance, Melnik said.

The victim said she called Survivor Services four more times in October to schedule an appointment and finally landed a date. But then she got a cancellation call. The counselor wasn’t available and UHS rescheduled, she said. Then it was canceled again and rescheduled for a second time.

In November, when the appointment assessing the student’s needs took place, the student said she was told Survivor Services was full and UHS would reach out when a spot opens up.

“The barriers survivors face in accessing mental health care are unacceptable,” she said. “Survivors who need services are pushed from person to person only to be told months later they cannot receive services.”

Highest priority

Nolan said providing mental health for all students, especially victims, is among the highest of priorities for UHS.

“It is, of course, troubling to hear about any student not getting their needs met, especially when a student is reaching out for support in a time of distress,” she said in a statement.

Additional staff hired last semester has led to reduced wait times and increased availability of providers, Nolan said. She encouraged students to continue reaching out to UHS for support.

The student said she finally saw a counselor in the last week of January 2022. She has been attending appointments every two weeks since then.

Need help? For individual counseling appointments through University Health Services, email survivorservices@uhs.wisc.edu or call 608-265-5600 (select option 2) to book an appointment. For help, call the Rape Crisis Center: 608-265-5600 extension 3, or 608-251-7273 after hours.

