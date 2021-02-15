UW-Madison sued for allegedly hiding critical comments from its social media accounts

UW-Madison officials said most of the problems were immediately reported by campus staff to federal agencies and the university took steps to prevent future violations, including upgrading procedures, equipment and staffing, long before the settlement was reached. Studying animals is sometimes the only way to answer critical scientific questions, officials said, and the university is “committed to conducting this research in a responsible and ethical manner.”

Krasno, who said she spent two years working for the Harlow Center for Biological Psychology, sees it differently. She “emotionally shut herself down” to get through work, recalling one day when she said she separated a mother monkey from her dead baby. On another day, she said she found a monkey who had escaped its cage and was covered in urine and feces.

Only in the past year and a half has Krasno started to speak more publicly about her experiences in the lab. She was initially frustrated after learning from a friend that her comments on UW-Madison accounts weren’t showing up on their end, Krasno said. The irritation, however, was eventually replaced with a sense of empowerment, she said.