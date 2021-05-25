 Skip to main content
UW-Madison taps deputy lawyer to lead university's legal office
UW-Madison taps deputy lawyer to lead university's legal office

  • Updated
UW-Madison Bascom Hall
CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES

UW-Madison promoted one of its longtime lawyers to lead the university’s Office of Legal Affairs and Office of Compliance.

Nancy Lynch is expected to take over as chief legal officer on Aug. 1, according to a Monday announcement from UW-Madison. She succeeds Raymond Taffora, who has been the university’s vice chancellor for legal affairs since 2013.

“UW-Madison is fortunate to have someone with Nancy’s depth of knowledge to step into this role,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a statement. “She understands the issues at this institution, and the many complex legal issues top research universities encounter.”

Nancy Lynch

Lynch

Lynch grew up in the Grant County community of Stitzer, earned an undergraduate degree in journalism from UW-Madison and her law degree from UW Law School. She worked as an attorney in the business litigation practice group at the Chicago firm Lord, Bissell and Brook (now Locke Lord LLP) before joining the university’s Office of Legal Affairs in 1997.

Lynch earned about $210,000 in the last fiscal year, records show. Her new salary will be $355,000, about 6% more than Taffora’s $336,000 salary last year.

The vice chancellor for legal affairs is one of a handful of leaders reporting directly to Blank. Lynch will serve as the chancellor’s senior counsel and oversee matters ranging from Title IX to the Americans with Disabilities Act and the state’s public records law.

