UW-Madison tells all employees to get vaccinated, citing Biden's federal vaccine mandate

KELLY MEYERHOFER
UW-Madison
told its employees on Thursday that they must be vaccinated by early 2022 to comply with a vaccine mandate for federal contractors.
The university said the order applies to all workers, including student employees, those working remotely from home and part-time workers. About 95% of employees are already fully vaccinated.
President Joe Biden will enforce a federal mandate that workers at U.S. companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly starting on Jan. 4, a reprieve to businesses facing labor shortages during the holiday season, U.S. officials said on Thursday. Conway G. Gittens reports.
Roughly 1,800 UW-Madison employees have not yet provided proof of vaccination, university spokesperson Meredith McGlone said.
The University of Wisconsin System last month
said it would comply with President Joe Biden’s executive order to avoid jeopardizing millions of dollars in federal contracts. But officials didn’t respond to questions about how broadly it interpreted the order and whether it covered all campuses.
Many other colleges across the country have cited the federal order when announcing campuswide worker vaccination requirements, even in some conservative states where mandates draw fierce opposition. At least a handful of schools, however, are narrowly interpreting the order by assessing which employees are involved in federal contract work.
Tommy Thompson, the interim president for the System, later said that
four of the 13 campuses have federal contracts: Milwaukee, Madison, Stevens Point and Superior.
Under a draft version of “vaccination policy concept” paper the System sent to university leaders last week, other campuses could impose an employee mandate if the chancellor determines that the university may seek future federal contracting opportunities. The draft paper also appeared to allow campuses with federal contracts to either narrowly or broadly interpret the federal order.
Asked whether the System is leaving it up to campuses to decide if and how the order applies to them, System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said there’s no new System policy or guidance. Details of the order remain “subject to change” and “the situation is fluid.” He said each university has unique circumstances, and individual chancellors are responding to those circumstances.
The vaccination deadline is Jan. 4. Employees may request a medical or religious exemption.
Workers who don’t comply with the mandate or receive an exemption will face sanctions that could potentially lead to termination.
Picturing a pandemic: See the last year through the eyes of the Wisconsin State Journal's photographers
At least 28 Madison-area restaurants closed last year while 91% of businesses reported revenue declined. Though the economy has begun to recover, the pandemic's major financial toll continues. Hawk's Bar and Grill, shown here last March, remains open.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Tammi McCarthy and her children, Kenadie, 8, and Kullen, 5, adjust to making educational studies a part of home life as they work on a table especially-assembled for school work in their home in Sun Prairie on March 18, 2020.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
India Anderson-Carter, right, learns that she will be a resident in obstetrics and gynecology at UW-Madison through a Virtual Match Day, due to COVID-19, hosted by UW School of Medicine and Public Health, as her family, including her sister, Lexus, at left, react to the news in the basement of her parents' home in Madison on March 20, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Hanah Jon Taylor plays the saxophone outside his jazz club, Cafe Coda on Williamson Street in Madison on March 21, 2020. The cafe was ordered to close along with bars and restaurants across the state.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
In hindsight, the sign on the Orpheum Theater on State Street in Downtown Madison, pictured here on March 23, 2020, was overly optimistic. Closures of theaters, restaurants, bars and other businesses would stretch well beyond March.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
With the "Safer at Home" order from the governor, traffic volume fell dramatically in Madison. The view is of West Washington Avenue on March 25,2020.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
A window decorated by Amina Diallo, 10, at her home in Deforest offers support to essential workers continuing their duties in the midst of the pandemic. Part of a nationwide effort to show appreciation for those whose careers are required during the global health crisis, each color represents a different line of work. Among the groups included are health care workers, of which her mother, BethAnn Soiliman-Abdalla, a nurse, is included. She is pictured at her home on April 1, 2020.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Dr. Matt Nolan shares an "air hug" with his son Condict, 3, outside the family’s home in Madison on April 2, 2020, as his wife, Dr. Maggie Nolan, holds their son Arthur, 1, with Charlotte, 6, nearby.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Doug Milks clean voting booths after they were used at East High School on April 7, 2020.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Town of Dunn resident Robert Wilson reviews his selections on his ballot while voting at the town's highway garage building on April 7, 2020.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Family members and friends of Donald Harrop celebrate his 103rd birthday through a closed doorway at the Milestone Senior Living Center in Cross Plains on April 24, 2020. Born in 1917, Harrop has now experienced two pandemics, the Spanish Flu of 1918, and the current COVID-19 crisis.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Long-time friends, from left, Mary Power, of Fitchburg, Karen Kilroy, of Stoughton, Jane Morgan, of Oregon, and Pattie Sartori, of Stoughton, at right, practice social distancing as they gather for an overdue visit, which included sharing books and food recipes, at Waterman Triangle Park in downtown Oregon May 6, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
A statue of Abraham Lincoln, a traditional gathering spot for photos of graduates at UW-Madison remains fenced-off to visitors as the university takes precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 virus on May 7, 2020.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison graduates, from left, Jacob Tottleben, of St. Louis, Lindsey Fischer, of La Crosse, and Olivia Gonzalez, of Milwaukee, open bottles of champagne at the State and Park Street crosswalk to celebrate after watching their virtual spring commencement ceremony on the rooftop of Fischer's apartment on May 9, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Jeff Langner, right, works with Patricia Grillot, Madison, on finding the shoes on the first day that Morgan Shoes was open again on May 12, 2020.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard setting up a new site to collect samples from people in their vehicles at a free community testing site for COVID-19 at the Alliant Energy Center on May 13, 2020.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Lynn DuPree, front, and John Burgar, both of Madison, use slot machines that have protective dividers between them at Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison in Madison on June 9, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Dan Tortorice, center, with his grandchildren, Aria Oettiker, 9, left, and her brother, Anthony, 6, during a visit to Vilas Zoo on June 18, 2020, the first day of the reopening since it closed due to the pandemic.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the UW-Madison marching band wear face coverings and play instruments with bell covers during a limited capacity practice session on the campus on Aug. 27, 2020.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
With students seated at a distance from each other, UW-Madison philosophy professor Harry Brighouse leads a discussion in an Ingraham Hall lecture room on Sept. 1, 2020.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
A sign in a window at Sellery Hall, one of two residence halls at UW-Madison that were on day one of a 14-day quarantine on Sept., 10, 2020.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Unloading food at Sellery Hall. Witte and Sellery Halls were on day one of a 14-day quarantine on Sept., 10, 2020.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Pastor Karla Renee Garcia holds a service in the parking lot at S.S. Morris Community AME Church on Milwaukee Street in Madison on Sept. 13, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
A largely foreign concept in the U.S. before the pandemic, the custom of wearing a mask to protect others when you're sick might remain.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Election Day voting at Olbrich Botanical Gardens on Nov., 3, 2020.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Staff members confer in the COVID-19 unit at UW Hospital in November.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Kate Dale, left, and her sister, Meg Prestigiacomo, with a picture of their mother, Anne Heine, who died from COVID-19 in July on her 73rd birthday, outside Prestigiacomo's home in Madison on Nov. 19, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
No spectators are allowed in the Kohl Center due to COVID-19 as Wisconsin Badgers take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in a men's basketball game on Nov. 27, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Lodi basketball team spread out on the bleachers when not playing, during a game against New Glarus at Lodi High School in Lodi on Dec. 11, 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team celebrate a point during the second set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup against Purdue at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse on Jan. 22, 2021.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
