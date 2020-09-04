UW-Madison orders 9 sororities, fraternities with positive COVID-19 cases to quarantine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW-Madison ordered students who live in nine fraternity and sorority houses to quarantine for two weeks because 9% of their members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who don't comply may receive a court order to quarantine and/or a fine of up to $10,000, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. Students may also be subject to university sanctions.

The nine Greek chapters have about 420 members, 38 of whom tested positive through Wednesday, according to a UW-Madison announcement on Friday.

Across the country, universities have struggled to contain virus outbreaks at fraternity and sorority houses, which are not owned or governed by the campuses through which they are affiliated. The communal style of living, where members share bathrooms and dining facilities, creates greater risk for COVID-19 transmission.