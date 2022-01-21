UW-Madison to host summit launching Midwest Climate Collaborative

UW-Madison will host an online event next week to launch a collaborative effort to tackle the climate crisis.

The Midwest Climate Collaborative is a network of universities, local governments and other organizations working to develop “a coherent Midwestern response” to climate change through research, public communication and policy.

The launch will feature remarks from White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy and Aimee Witteman, deputy assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs with the Department of Energy. Nonprofit, government and corporate representatives will participate in a panel discussion on best practices for climate action.

“Climate change is a shared crisis that requires shared solutions,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a statement announcing the launch. “The Midwest Climate Collaborative will do the vital work of convening leading academic institutions, businesses and community organizations to create those solutions for the entire region.”

The idea for the collaborative hatched from a Midwest climate summit in 2020 that featured a conference organized by UW–Madison undergraduate Natalie Tinsen.

Members include Northwestern University, The Ohio State University, the University of Chicago, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of Michigan and Washington University in St. Louis.

To register for the free summit, visit go.madison.com/climate-summit. Parties interested in joining the MCC should email midwestclimatecollaborative@wustl.edu.

