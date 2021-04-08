UW-Madison to offer pharmacy master's program in psychoactive drugs

UW-Madison, which has been studying psychedelic drugs to treat depression and other conditions, is taking another step to embrace the emerging topic of psychoactive medicine by starting a pharmacy master’s program in the field this fall.

The School of Pharmacy’s Psychoactive Pharmaceutical Investigation master’s program is the first of its kind in the country, said Cody Wenthur, an assistant professor of pharmacy and director of the program.

The fully online program aims to train students to develop and seek approval for psychoactive drugs such as psilocybin, the active ingredient in “magic mushrooms,” for which studies have shown promise for depression. Another psychoactive drug, MDMA, better known as the street drug ecstasy, has shown promise for post-traumatic stress disorder, and such substances are also being studied to treat anxiety and addiction.

“If the data continue to look promising for the clinical trials, then there’s going to be a big need to fill positions as this industry continues to grow,” Wenthur said.