UW-Madison to partner with EV startup Canoo for research on electric propulsion

A California startup developing electric vans and trucks is partnering with UW-Madison in hopes of making electric vehicles more available while reducing the use of limited natural resources.

The university announced Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Canoo to create an electric propulsion research center on campus.

Terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed.

According to the announcement, the College of Engineering will lead the effort, which is also intended to create internships and other opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students.

Canoo plans to bring its first vehicle, a 300-horsepower minivan with a 250-mile range, to market in 2022 with a base price of about $35,000. A delivery van and pickup truck built on the same platform are in the pipeline for 2023.