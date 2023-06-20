Revised concept plans for UW-Madison's underutilized West Campus will emphasize residential and research spaces while also bringing in a hotel, either by renovating the hulking Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation building or by replacing it.

Draft designs displayed at an open house Tuesday show the land between Willow Creek and Highland Avenue occupied by four new research buildings, all with retail space; another four buildings for market-rate apartments not intended for undergraduates; and three stand-alone parking ramps. Any current surface parking lots other than Lot 60 have been eliminated in draft plans and are replaced with expansive sidewalks dotted with trees.

The new designs incorporate feedback received over the winter months, as those surveyed said they wanted more amenities on the west side and they're concerned about eliminating Lot 60, the university's largest surface parking lot with stalls for hundreds of cars. Additional research space will allow companies that want to partner with UW-Madison to be closer to university researchers.

The West Campus plan is part of UW-Madison's ongoing real estate strategy that could be modeled after the university's nonprofit arm, University Research Park. While University Research Park is on state-owned land, it provides decadeslong leases to private companies who then develop the land using mortgages, not state borrowing.

"If we can evolve this part of campus over the next 30 years to be a place that has a sense of place, that improves people's enjoyment of living and working here, that provides better access to the lake and some of the natural features in this area and stimulates research and public-private (partnerships), we will have done a great service to the university," said Aaron Olver, University Research Park managing director.

The UW Board of Regents has no bonding authority and cannot approve building projects on its own, instead needing to appeal to the state Legislature. And while the Legislature has been approving more construction and renovation projects across the University of Wisconsin System in recent years, projects often wait years for approval. UW-Madison's proposed engineering building, for example, has so far failed to get the OK.

The overarching goal of the real estate strategy is to breathe life into a part of campus that doesn't see much use outside of daytime hours. The revival is expected to take shape over the span of a few decades, as international design firm Perkins and Will has segmented development into four phases.

A reimagining of UW-Madison’s West Campus comes with significant challenges. The area is fairly landlocked — three hospitals’ combined footprint takes up one-third of the 127-acre district and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s laboratory eats up another sizeable chunk. To the north, it’s marshland adjacent to Lake Mendota and Picnic Point. To the west, it’s single-family homes.

Following the open houses this week, including one from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bakke Recreational Center, Perkins and Will will finalize plans to be presented to the Regents at their July meeting.

"The (Regents have) been very, very positive. They see this as a great opportunity for Madison, as the state's research powerhouse, to do more, to grow on its own, to grow in collaboration with the state," said Paul Seitz, UW-Madison strategic initiatives director for finance and administration. "But it's also an area where they are increasingly asking us, can't we go faster?"

Going in phases

The earliest movements made in the west side plan would be at the now-defunct Biotron facility.

Decommissioned as a research facility in spring 2021, Biotron is set to be razed, and would be replaced as part of Phase 1 with a building for either research or corporate partnerships and an adjacent parking ramp.

Phase 2 would redevelop the McClimon soccer complex, located between Marsh and Observatory drives. With Phase 2 slated to start no sooner than 2025, the soccer complex would need a new home elsewhere on campus to make way for three planned apartment buildings, two research buildings and a parking ramp, most with retail space attached.

Phases 3 and 4, which focus on redevelopment south of Observatory Drive, are planned for 2030 and beyond, and would affect the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, or WARF, and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, known as CALS.

Phase 3 would remake the 14-story WARF building into a privately owned hotel to serve people visiting campus or who have loved ones in the nearby hospitals. A portion of WARF's current parking lot would become another research building.

It's a plan WARF supports.

"With the West Campus being home to the health sciences campus, it plays a large role in research and technology development. It is also a natural hub for connectivity with industry and other university partners," said John Gransee, chief financial officer and chief operating officer for WARF. "Developing hotel accommodations for professionals will enhance our collaborative opportunities and further advance research, teaching, learning and health care in this area."

The final phase would replace the Walnut Street greenhouses with a housing development. CALS is hoping to consolidate much of its operations, including the greenhouses, near the center of campus, Seitz said. CALS would relocate the Walnut Street greenhouses as early as 2029, according to its master plan.

Lot 60 stays, for now

A major change between draft plans is the retention of Lot 60, nestled between Marsh Drive and the Lake Mendota shoreline.

Draft documents from February showed Lot 60 as a potential new home for the McClimon soccer complex, with the possibility for smaller residential or hotel development tucked alongside it.

The lot, used by both those affiliated with UW-Madison and UW Health, is among the cheaper lots on campus, costing commuters $944 annually starting this fall or $618 for eligible graduate workers and employees who fall below a certain income level.

Because of its size and its lower price, Lot 60 is seen as being more accessible to the workforce, Seitz said. So, while a wide swath of asphalt isn't necessarily the best use for a large parcel along the lakeshore, Perkins and Will principal architect Stephen Coulston said, it'll be left alone as other phases of the plan are implemented.

"We've modified the plan so that we leave a Lot 60 as a parking lot for the foreseeable future," Seitz said.

