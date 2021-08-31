UW-Madison will review handling of online teaching requests from vulnerable instructors

English professor Ellen Samuels said she waited two to three weeks before having her online teaching request approved.

But Michael Bernard-Donals, who is president of the university’s faculty advocacy group known as PROFS, said he knew of half a dozen cases in which requests by instructors with a medical condition, disability or immunocompromised family member took more than 30 days to receive an answer. In three of those cases, he said the process has spanned 90 or more days.

Blank said such an extended response time would be “a dysfunctional way to do business” but noted that she didn’t think that was common across all cases — something that the Office of Human Resources will look at in its review.

“I’m heartened to hear the chancellor and provost say some of the instances they’re hearing about are not satisfactory,” Bernard-Donals said in an interview after the Monday meeting. “It’s also terrific that they will do an after-action report. But it doesn’t help the people waiting in the queue or who already had their request denied.”

