UW-Madison's research rank, once among top 5 in US, remains in 8th place for 2nd year

Former University of Wisconsin System president Katharine Lyall said the latest ranking was neither good news nor bad, but fell somewhere in between.

“When I look at those rankings, I’d say it’s fortunate that we haven’t dropped further and we need to do everything we can to move up in the rankings,” said Lyall, who now advocates for UW-Madison as a board member of the nonprofit group Badgers United. “There’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to do that as long as we deal with these financial challenges.”

Seven institutions spent more than UW-Madison in the most recent survey: Johns Hopkins University; the University of Michigan; the University of California-San Francisco; the University of Pennsylvania; the University of Washington; UC-San Diego and UCLA. Rounding out the top 10 were Harvard University and Duke University.