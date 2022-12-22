UW nurses' union appeals ruling that the union doesn't have to be recognized legally

The UW Health nurses' union is arguing a state agency erred in its decision last month and failed to consider "undisputed facts" before ruling the hospital didn't legally have to recognize the union.

UW Health stopped recognizing the nurses' union in 2014 when the last contract ended. Nurses revived the union starting in 2019, and UW Health again refused to recognize it, citing Act 10's prohibition on the hospital engaging in collective bargaining.

The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission ruled in November that former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 stripped specific references to UW Hospital from the private sector law known as the Peace Act. WERC said the hospital doesn’t fall under the Peace Act, so it doesn’t have to recognize the union.

An appeal, filed by Wednesday in Dane County Circuit Court by nurses' union SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, argues that while the 2011 Act 10 law removed UW Health from being named in the state's 1939 Wisconsin Employment Peace Act, UW Health still meets the law's definition of an employer, UW Health registered nurse and union effort leader Collin Gillis said.

"We're appealing a decision which we believe is an inaccurate decision that the Employment Peace Act doesn't apply to us," Gillis said. "But this is a parallel process — this is taking place while we're already working hard to win improvements for nurses and patients and the whole staff, really, in the hospital system."

The appeal alleges WERC "failed to make factual findings" based on claims supported by both SEIU and UW Health and didn't address legal arguments from either party.

SEIU is asking Judge Jacob Frost to reverse WERC's decision and find UW Health is covered under state employment law.

Echoing state Attorney General Josh Kaul's arguments in favor of recognizing the union in June, SEIU said Act 10 removed UW Hospital authority references in the Peace Act because there was no longer a need to clarify that some hospital workers fell under the Peace Act and others didn’t.

Both UW Hospital and SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin said they would seek additional court action following WERC's decision. UW Health submitted its petition to the state Supreme Court review on Dec. 9 to provide clarity on the law, UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said.

"If the high court accepts that position, it will necessarily address both that question and the one WERC has already resolved," Kumlien said. "Both SEIU and UW Health have expressed a desire to obtain an expeditious and definitive answer to these questions. We believe that an immediate Supreme Court review would help achieve that desired outcome."

UW Health nurses approved a three-day strike in September before Gov. Tony Evers stepped in to mediate. The strike was averted when parties reached an agreement to ask WERC to rule on the matter and conduct regular discussions of workplace conditions in the meantime.

Gillis said the relationship between administration and the nurses' union has improved as a result of the mediation process, but added that UW Health nurses deserve to have a legally binding contract. As part of discussions with administrators, nurses now have the right to have a peer present during disciplinary hearings — something that nurses had a right to the last time SEIU was recognized by UW Health, Gillis said.

"There's no legally binding document that requires the hospital to continue this program," Gillis said. "And I don't anticipate them saying that we think this is bad all of a sudden and then getting rid of it, but they could, and that matters."

Mary Jorgensen, an inpatient registered nurse at UW Health, said the union will keep going until it's granted full collective bargaining rights. It's only fair to the employees and the patients, she added, as retention of nursing staff is vital to improving health outcomes.

"We want to retain the nurses that we have, they have the wealth of experience and they've just been leaving in droves," Jorgensen said. "When you're short-staffed, there's a direct correlation to infections for patients, poor outcomes."

State Journal reporter David Wahlberg contributed to this report.