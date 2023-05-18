Dr. Hans Sollinger, the former chair of transplantation at UW-Madison who pioneered a pancreas transplant technique and developed an anti-rejection drug taken by many transplant patients, died Monday at his home in Madison.

Sollinger, 76, died from a recurrence of cancer, said his daughter, Dr. Christina (Muffy) Sollinger. An avid bicyclist, Sollinger had recently returned from Tucson, Arizona, where he bought property “essentially to have more bike-riding months of the year,” his daughter said.

A native of Germany who was a member of the German National Ski Team before attending medical school in Munich, Sollinger came to UW-Madison in 1975 for an immunobiology research fellowship and joined the faculty in 1980. He worked under Dr. Folkert Belzer, helping Belzer develop the UW Solution, a fluid that kept donated organs viable longer than before and enabled better matching of organs and recipients.

At UW-Madison, Sollinger devised a method of draining enzymes from the pancreas into the bladder, which improved pancreas transplant outcomes, said Dr. Anthony D’Alessandro, a longtime colleague and friend, who recently retired as a UW transplant surgeon.

Sollinger also developed CellCept, an immunosuppression drug that allowed transplant recipients to take lower levels of other, potentially more harmful, anti-rejection drugs, D’Alessandro said. CellCept, which improved transplant survival, is used widely around the world today, he said.

Sollinger, UW transplantation chair from 1995 to 2009, performed more than 3,500 kidney and/or pancreas transplants in his long career, roughly half on patients with diabetes. In 2019, he received the Pioneer Award by the American Society of Transplant Surgeons.

“He really is one of the pioneers and fathers of pancreas transplantation,” D’Alessandro said. “He really built the (UW transplant) program into the powerhouse it is today.”

“He was a man of action, compassion and strength,” Dr. Dixon Kaufman, medical director of the UW Health Transplant Center, said in a statement.

In recent years, Sollinger worked on a test and treatment for loin pain hematuria syndrome, a rare condition marked by unexplained pain between the ribs and hip.

In 2016, Sollinger founded Endsulin, a Madison company working to develop a gene therapy for type 1 diabetes, with the goal of regulating glucose metabolism without the need for daily insulin shots.

Sollinger helped train surgeons from the Canary Islands to do kidney transplants, said Mary Lang Sollinger, his wife of 46 years until the couple divorced last year. “He had exceptional dreams, and he worked very, very hard to realize those dreams that helped literally thousands of people,” she said.

The couple held fundraisers at their home for the Goodman Community Center, Madison Symphony Orchestra and politicians, including Barack Obama, who visited their home as a presidential candidate in 2007.

Sollinger was a perfectionist who expected hard work from others, said Christina Sollinger, a neonatologist at the University of California, Davis.

“One time he said to me, ‘If I’m not going to be hard on you and expect the best, then who is?’” she said. “That was how he approached his life. He demanded excellence from himself every day.”

But he also told jokes and kept a magic trick kit in his office, especially for younger patients who often came to see him when other surgeons refused to operate on them, said his other daughter, Niki Sollinger, of Arlington, Virginia. Trained as a lawyer, she works in cybersecurity for the consulting firm Deloitte.

“It wasn’t all work,” she said. “He was fun too.”

D’Alessandro said he cross-country skied with Sollinger, who regularly participated in the American Birkebeiner in Hayward. They also bicycled together, including Horribly Hilly rides in western Dane County.

As recently as about a decade ago, in Colorado, they rode up Mount Evans, which reaches more than 14,000 feet, and finished the Triple Bypass, a long ride up three mountain passes in a day.

“I could barely hang on to him going up the hill,” D’Alessandro said. “Going downhill, he was fearless. He would just go down these mountains without pretty much braking. He kind of had that fearlessness in everything he did.”