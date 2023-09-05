The majority of UW-Oshkosh employees will need to take two weeks or less of unpaid furloughs as the university tries to close an estimated $15.1 million budget gap for the 2023-24 school year.

Under a furlough plan released last Friday, employees with gross salaries of $33,000 to $79,999 will need to take between four and eight furlough days between Sept. 10 and June 2024, a salary reduction of between 2.1% and 4.2%.

Those who make less than $33,000 annually will be exempt from furloughs, as are other employees such as student employees and graduate assistants, those who work in the UW-Oshkosh police department or the heating plant, or anyone who opts into the early retirement program.

Those who make $80,000 or more can expect to take between two and four weeks unpaid, with those with salaries of $150,000 or more needing to take 19 days with a salary reduction of 10%.

All furloughs will be spread out throughout the year and cannot exceed more than one day in a two-week period, guidance from UW-Oshkosh stated. The university will use "payroll smoothing" to spread the reduction out, rather than cut an employee's pay during the specific week of a furlough day.

The furloughs are one aspect of UW-Oshkosh's plan to eliminate its budgetary shortfall, as it projects the worst structural deficit in the University of Wisconsin System. Eleven of the System's 13 universities are projected to have a combined $58 million structural deficit by the end of fiscal year 2024, between main and branch campuses.

UW-Oshkosh announced its plan to furlough employees and eliminate 200 non-academic positions in early August, through layoffs, contract nonrenewals or voluntary retirements, or about 14% of the university's workforce.

The plan also puts nonacademic programs that are a drain on university finances under the microscope. That includes programs such as the UW-Oshkosh child care center, which the Oshkosh Community YMCA took over in July.

UW-Oshkosh has been in financial trouble for years. In 2022, it ended its fiscal year $5.3 million in the red; in 2018, a projected $9.5 million gap prompted a cost-cutting plan that increased faculty workloads.

Both UW-Platteville and UW-Parkside are considering furloughs as a part of their fiscal recovery plans. Their projected deficits are $9 million and $4 million, respectively.

Many of the System’s universities have faced dire financial straits, with school officials regularly pointing to declining enrollment, the state’s aging population and decisions by state legislators during the past decade to freeze tuition and reduce state support.

While year-end financial documents show many of the System’s schools outpaced initial expectations for revenue last year, it wasn't enough for the majority of them to cover increases in expenses, leaving the System $33.4 million in debt as of June.