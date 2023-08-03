UW-Oshkosh will lay off more than 200 staff, furlough others and consider ending some nonacademic programs as it seeks to close a projected $18 million deficit by the end of fiscal year 2024.

Chancellor Andrew Leavitt announced the measures in an email to staff Thursday morning, citing declining enrollment, the state's aging population and decisions by state legislators over the past decade to freeze enrollment and reduce state support.

UW-Oshkosh has been in financial trouble for years. In 2022, it ended its fiscal year $5.3 million in the red; in 2018, a projected $9.5 million gap prompted a cost-cutting plan that increased faculty workloads.

"We need a new, bold action to fundamentally reduce expenses," Leavitt told reporters Thursday. "We have to operate differently than we have in the past. Our approach faces reality head-on — reorganizing and reducing our payroll and expenses, while shielding classrooms (and) student experiences to the fullest extent possible."

Furloughs are expected to start in September and run through next June, with higher-paid employees forced to take more unpaid days off. Details are to be announced in the coming weeks, UW-Oshkosh spokesperson Peggy Breister said.

Any employee who voluntarily retires between September and January 2024 would be exempt from furlough, Leavitt's email states.

About 14% of UW-Oshkosh's employees will be laid off, will not have their contracts renewed or will retire. Faculty positions are not up for elimination because staffing levels remain in line with anticipated student enrollment, Leavitt said.

And any programs that are a drain on UW-Oshkosh's bottom line are up for elimination, Leavitt said. That includes programs such as the UW-Oshkosh child care center, which the Oshkosh Community YMCA took over last month.

UW-Oshkosh's enrollment has been declining each year by between 2% and 3%, Leavitt said. Even as the System's overall enrollment rebounded last fall to pre-pandemic levels, UW-Oshkosh has seen a combined 17% enrollment decrease across all three of its campuses in the last five years.

UW-Oshkosh's main campus has seen a 10% drop in enrollment since 2018, or about 1,365 students, while the Fond du Lac branch campus lost about 73% of its enrollment, dropping to 320 students from 1,158. The Fox Cities campus in Menasha had 614 students last fall, down from 1,629 in 2018.

The Fond du Lac and Fox Cities campuses, both about 20 miles away from the main campus, were merged with UW-Oshkosh in 2018 as part of a restructuring of the System's two-year campuses.

UW-Oshkosh's latest cost-cutting strategies won't have an impact on "operational decisions" for its branch campuses, System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said. Rothman and university chancellors who oversee two-year campuses are in the process of auditing their fiscal viability.

UW-Oshkosh's announcement Thursday comes on the heels of a $32 million cut in state aid to the University of Wisconsin system that Republicans included in the current state budget in an attempt to force campuses to eliminate their diversity, equity and inclusion offices.

System President Jay Rothman has been raising the alarm about strained university finances for months as he tried to sell lawmakers on increasing state support by nearly $436 million. Numbers shared by the System in May showed 10 of the System's 13 universities would collectively be $60 million short of what's needed to maintain operations.

The System is partnering with Deloitte, a global business analytics firm with an office in Milwaukee, to examine all of the universities' finances, excluding UW-Madison.

Rothman cautioned Thursday that UW-Oshkosh's plan won't necessarily be replicated at other struggling System universities.

"All of the chancellors are actively engaged in reducing those deficits consistent with the targets set forth in the Systemwide strategic plan. And there will be different paths to resolving those deficits over time," Rothman said. "So I don't think you can assume that simply, UW-Oshkosh has taken its path, that it will necessarily follow in all of the other universities."

Rep. Lori Palmeri, D-Oshkosh, said in a statement that UW-Oshkosh's fiscal situation was caused by "systemic underfunding" of the System, both in the most recent budget and over the long term. Democrats have long criticized Republicans, who've controlled the Legislature's budget-writing committee for more than a decade, for repeatedly cutting the System's budget or increasing it by a fraction of what's been requested.

"Unfortunately, if this pattern of underfunding in education continues, UW-Oshkosh will not be the only university forced to make sacrifices like those announced today," she said.