The UW Board of Regents will consider three finalists for UW-Parkside's next chancellor.

The University of Wisconsin System announced finalists Lynn Akey, Phyllis King and Felicia McGinty in a release Wednesday, a week after the Regents met to discuss candidates.

Whoever is selected will succeed Debbie Ford, who left UW-Parkside earlier this year to lead Indiana University Southeast in New Albany, Indiana. Ford, who had led UW-Parkside since 2009, attributed some of the relocation to her and her husband, John, becoming new grandparents this year and the desire to be closer to family.

Scott Manke has been serving in the role of interim chancellor since July.

Akey, who is the vice president for the division of student success, analytics and integrated planning at Minnesota State University, Mankato, was also a finalist in the UW-Whitewater chancellor search last November. Akey spent the early years of her career working in student affairs and the first year experience office before moving to institutional research and planning.

King, who has been with UW-Milwaukee since 1993, is the current associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and vice provost, a title she's held since 2011. She started her career as an occupational therapist and taught in UW-Milwaukee's College of Health Sciences before becoming department chair and an associate dean for the college.

McGinty currently serves as the director of engagement and outreach for Higher Education Resource Services (HERS) in Denver, Colorado, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for women in higher education. Prior to joining HERS in 2021, McGinty was executive vice chancellor for administration and planning at Rutgers University in New Brunswick and previously worked in student affairs at universities in California, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Including Parkside, seven UW campuses have changed chancellors over the past three years, four of those happening within the last year. UW-La Crosse became the eighth System university to see turnover at the top last week, as Chancellor Joe Gow announced his intentions to step down at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Whoever takes the helm at UW-Parkside will need to contend with eliminating a $4 million budgetary shortfall at the System's second smallest school. UW-Parkside's enrollment has largely dropped in the last 15 years, a population reduction of 1,337 from the most recent high of 5,300 in 2009. The university saw slight upticks in the years between 2017 and 2020 before shifting again to decreasing enrollment.