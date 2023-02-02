UW-Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford is resigning, adding Parkside to a growing list of UW System schools that have undergone a leadership change over the past three years.
Ford said she’s leaving Parkside to lead Indiana University Southeast in New Albany, Indiana. An alumna of Indiana University, Ford pledged a smooth transition for Parkside’s leadership change. She starts her new position July 1.
Ford has led Parkside since 2009. With the new role, she will move closer to her native Louisville, Kentucky, to be closer to where family lives. She and her husband, John, became grandparents this spring, she said in an announcement.
“This new opportunity will allow my family to be closer together after 20 years away from the Greater Louisville area. I will be able to continue to follow my passion in higher education as a champion of student success,” she said.
System President Jay Rothman said in a statement that it’s bittersweet to see Ford leave.
“She is articulate, thoughtful and passionate,” Rothman said. “Her personal touch connected her with the community and students like few others, as she served as UW-Parkside’s chancellor for over 13 years.”
Including Parkside, seven of UW campuses have changed chancellors over the past three years, four of those happening within the past year. Incoming UW-Whitewater Chancellor Corey King will start next month, and UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin will mark six months on the job later this week.
The UW Board of Regents is searching for a new chancellor for UW-Platteville after former Chancellor Dennis Shields left last spring.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.