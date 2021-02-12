UW-Platteville to build $3.4 million solar project; will be largest state-owned solar array

UW-Platteville has received approval to build what will be Wisconsin’s largest state-owned solar array.

The Wisconsin State Building Commission approved plans Thursday for the $3.4 million project, which is expected to supply almost a fifth of the campus’s electricity needs and save about $217,000 a year in energy costs.

The 2.4-megawatt project was spurred by a 2018 petition, signed by more than 300 students, calling on the university to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030. More than 82% of students agreed with the goal in a May 2019 student referendum.

“We are excited to take this momentous step in our commitment to sustainability,” Chancellor Dennis J. Shields said in a written statement. “These efforts will save taxpayer money and have a lasting impact on future generations of Pioneers. I am proud that UW-Platteville can serve as a model of innovation and pave the way for other state agencies to follow suit.”

Only five U.S. colleges and universities generate more of their energy from on-site solar arrays, according to a 2020 report by the Environment America Research & Policy Center.