UW-Platteville vows to work with local officials on a plan for Richland campus

UW-Platteville administrators are pledging to work with University of Wisconsin System administration and Richland County officials to find a use for the Richland Center campus, which is set to end in-person education July 1.

In announcing the end to in-person classes, System President Jay Rothman gave Platteville a Jan. 15 deadline to come up with a plan for the campus.

In the plan that UW-Platteville officials released Tuesday, they said the need for campus facilities would change without in-person services, but also that the university would work with people who felt they had been left out of the conversation before now.

"During the coming weeks, UW-Platteville will work with UW-System administration to engage county, municipal, community and business leaders to determine what the onsite sustainable presence will be to meet university and regional needs," the final plan states.

Rothman announced in November that the Richland Center campus would stop holding in-person classes for degree programs starting July 1, but he kept open the possibility of having some in-person programs, such as adult enrichment classes.

A December draft of the plan, which was shared with UW-Platteville faculty and staff, said any programs through Richland Center going forward will be online only, potentially rendering the campus unnecessary. Officials from Richland County, which owns the campus, said December draft had been developed without their input.

“With the online focus, the need for campus facilities at Richland would be minimal,” the draft document stated.

Other aspects of the final plan mirror that of the draft plan. As part of the transition, UW-Platteville will allow Richland campus students who have not finished their degrees to take 40 credits of classes at either the main campus or the Baraboo Sauk County campus for the same tuition that Richland offered, up from 30 credits in the draft plan. The $1,500 residence hall stipend and the free parking at the main campus offers are identical to the draft.

Rothman ordered UW-Platteville to cease degree-earning classes at the Richland campus because of the plummeting student population. Enrollment at the Richland campus has dropped 90% since 2014, when enrollment was 567 students.

Richland’s enrollment was just 60 students this fall, the lowest of all campuses in the System, with UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County not far behind with a head count of 179 this fall.

The UW Board of Regents and Richland County have a 75-year lease agreement that allows the university to use the seven buildings on the county-owned 135-acre, farmland-rich campus however it chooses, in return for $1 annually. The lease runs through 2042 and can be terminated if the state Legislature makes any changes to the branch campus program or its funding.

But on Nov. 14, just over a week before Rothman’s announcement, UW-Platteville asked the county if they could take several buildings off the lease, including the student union, the gymnasium and the library.