UW Regents increase salary ranges for top leaders amid 2 major searches

The UW Board of Regents on Monday increased salary ranges for top leaders between 5% and 32%, a move that will give them more negotiating power amid two high-profile searches for the next University of Wisconsin System president and UW-Madison chancellor.

The unanimously approved plan boosts salary ranges by 6.8% for the System president, 21.7% for the UW-Madison chancellor, 32% for the UW-Milwaukee chancellor, 7.1% for other chancellors, 5.5% for System vice presidents and senior vice presidents, 5% for the UW-Madison provost and 9.6% for the UW-Milwaukee provost.

The pay for at least two leaders, UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone and UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow, now falls below their new salary range, but the proposal passed Monday only increases salary ranges, not current salaries.

The System’s human resources office analyzed pay data from the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources and found the salary range for the UW-Madison chancellor needed to increase by 22% and for the UW-Milwaukee chancellor by 32% to reach the median for peer schools. System officials earlier this month, however, recommended a 9.5% increase in salary range for the two chancellor positions, citing COVID-19 as the reason for the more conservative adjustment.

But Regents worried that setting a range below what the market analysis found would limit the applicant pool and also conflict with board policy, which calls for market-based salary range adjustments every two years.

“Our chancellors and our provosts and others, these senior leaders, really do drive everything we do within the UW System,” Regent Scott Beightol said. “We need the best and the brightest. We need to attract the very best talent and that means we move with market.”

Beightol conceded that the salary range increases were in some cases “a big number,” but necessary to keep pace with peer schools.

At Michigan State University, for example, the Board of Trustees recently restructured President Samuel Stanley’s contract, raising his base pay by 20% to $960,000.

The governing board overseeing the University of Minnesota just last week bumped President Joan Gabel’s base salary and other supplemental income to more than $1 million next year.

At UW-Madison, the current salary range for chancellor falls between $493,240 and $739,860. UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank’s base salary is $606,154, though she earned less last year because of pandemic-related pay cuts. Increasing the salary range by 22% puts the salary minimum at $600,126 and the maximum at $900,190.

For someone serving as System president, the current range falls between $489,334 and $734,000. Under the new range bumped 6.8%, the minimum will be $522,470 and the maximum $783,706.

“I’d hate to see us tie our hands for either one of those positions or indeed some of the other ones coming forward from this,” said Regent Karen Walsh, who is chairing both the System president and UW-Madison chancellor search committees. “I fear it’s going to affect applications for the Madison chancellorship and we shouldn’t be limiting ourselves in that way. Replacing Becky is a tough job and we shouldn’t hamstring ourselves before we even start.”

Many Big Ten leaders also receive substantial bonuses or deferred compensation packages, an arrangement that rewards longevity by setting aside money that administrators cannot withdraw until an agreed-upon date and if they are still on the job.

The Regents didn’t discuss on Monday whether to offer perks that many of UW-Madison’s peer schools provide.

The conversation around executive compensation rankled some System employees watching from afar as they finished up their fourth pandemic semester.

“Like a hospital being unable to function without medical personnel, a university does not exist without those responsible for teaching and supporting our students,” UW-River Falls political science professor Neil Kraus said. “This is especially demoralizing for the lowest-paid employees, many of whom are part-time faculty with no job security.”

System employees are expected to receive a 2% pay increase next month. The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Employee Relations is scheduled to vote on the plan Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0